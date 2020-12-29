BRB Vs MLC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, A-League 2020-21 Game Preview

The second match of the A-League 2020-21 season will see Brisbane Roar square off against Melbourne City FC. The match will be played on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Here's the BRB vs MLC Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule, preview and other details of the match.

BRB vs MLC live: BRB vs MLC Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Dolphin Oval

Date: Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Time: 1.35 pm IST

BRB vs MLC live: BRB vs MLC Dream11 prediction and preview

Our A-League squad completed an undefeated pre-season last night with a 0-1 win against Bentleigh Greens thanks to an 11th minute goal from Adrian Luna.



Up next, the @ALeague season! 🤩 — Melbourne City FC (@MelbourneCity) December 18, 2020

The two teams arrive into the current campaign following a decent performance the previous term. Melbourne City managed to finish second in the A-League standings last season, racking up 47 points in 26 games. They lost out the title race to Sydney FC by a six-point difference. On the other hand, Brisbane Roar managed a top-four finish last term bagging 40 points in 26 games. The team won 11 games during their previous campaign while being on the losing side on seven occasions.

Squads for the BRB vs MLC Dream11 team

Brisbane Roar: Macklin Freke, Jamie Young, Macaulay Gillesphey, Danny Kim, Corey Brown, Tom Aldred, Jack Hingert, Jai Ingham, Riku Danzaki, Joseph Champness, George Mells, Jesse Daley, Rahmat Akbari, Dylan Wenzel-Halls, James O'Shea, Scott McDonald, Izaack Powell, Jordan Courtney-Perkins, Josh-Brindell South, Keegan Jalacic, Alex Parsons, George Mells, Danny Kim, Kai Trewin, Masato Kudo

Melbourne City FC: Tom Glover, Matthew Sutton, Ahmed Taleb, Scott Jamieson, Curtis Good, Richard Windbichler, Conor Metcalfe, Harrison Delbridge, Scott Jamieson, Rostyn Griffiths, Aiden O'Neill, Jamie Maclaren, Florin Berenguer, Nathaniel Atkinson, Naoki Tsubaki, Taras Gomulka, Marco Tilio, Craig Noone, Stefan Colakovski, Adrián Luna, Scott Galloway, Kerrin Stokes, Lucas Portelli, Mitchell Graham, Benjamin Garuccio, Idrus Abdulahi, Raphael Borges-Rodrigues, Andrew Nabbout, Marco Tilio

BRB vs MLC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Tom Glover

Defenders: Curtis Good, Richard Windbichler, Macaulay Gillesphey, Tom Aldred

Midfielders: Adrián Luna, Rahmat Akbari, James O'Shea (C)

Strikers: Jamie Maclaren (VC), Andrew Nabbout, Scott McDonald

BRB vs MLC Dream11 team top picks

Brisbane Roar: Scott McDonald, James O'Shea

Melbourne City FC: Jamie Maclaren, Andrew Nabbout

BRB vs MLC match prediction

Melbourne City FC are the favourites to win the match against Brisbane Roar.

Note: The BRB vs MLC Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The BRB vs MLC playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100% result in your game.

Image courtesy: Melbourne City Website