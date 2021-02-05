BRB Vs MLV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; A-League Match Preview

Brisbane Roar will go up against Melbourne Victory on Matchday 14 of the A-League 2021. The BRB vs MLV match is scheduled to begin at 11:35 AM IST (4:05 pm local time) from the Dolphin Oval, Brisbane on February 6, 2021. Here is our BRB vs MLV Dream11 prediction, BRB vs MLV Dream11 team and BRB vs MLV Dream11 top picks.

BRB vs MLV Dream11 prediction: Match preview

An interesting and somewhat lopsided match awaits fans as Brisbane Roar host Melbourne Victory for an A-League game on Saturday. The home side will have a significant advantage, not just due to the location of the game, but also due to their far better performance at the tournament as of now. With four matches played, Brisbane are in second place on the table. After going down 0-1 to the Melbourne City FC in their opening fixture, Brisbane have come back nicely to win their next three games in succession. They will be hoping to extend this streak with a win over Melbourne Victory.

Meanwhile, far below their competitors for the game, Melbourne Victory are lagging behind in 11th place. As the penultimate team on the table, the side will really be looking at securing a rare win away from home in this game. After their first two games — against Brisbane Roar and Adelaide United — ended in defeats, Melbourne Victory came back strong to win 2-1 over Perth Glory and managed a goalless draw against Western United. They will hope to continue this undefeated streak on Saturday.

BRB vs MLV playing 11 prediction

Brisbane Roar - Macauley Gillesphey, Jay O’Shea, Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Riku Danzaki, Corey Brown, Jamie Young (GK), Jack Hingert, George Mells, Scott Mc Donald, Kai Trewin, Bon Scott

Melbourne Victory - Max Crocombe, Nicholas Ansell, Aaron Anderson, Adama Traoré, Storm Roux, Jake Brimmer, Leigh Broxham, Jacob Butterfield, Ben Folami, Marcos Rojas, Callum McManaman

BRB vs MLV Key Players

Brisbane Roar - Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Riku Danzaki and Macaulay Gillesphey.

Melbourne Victory - Jake Brimmer, Max Crocombe and Callum McManaman

BRB vs MLV Dream11 team

Max Crocombe (GK), Macauley Gillesphey, Corey Brown, Jay O’Shea, Riku Danzaki, Jake Brimmer, Leigh Broxham, Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Scott Mc Donald, Ben Folami, Jack Hingert

BRB vs MLV match prediction

According to our BRB vs MLV match prediction, Brisbane Roar will win this match.

Note: The BRB vs MLV Dream11 prediction and BRB vs MLV Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BRB vs MLV Dream11 team and BRB vs MLV Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

