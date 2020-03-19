BRB Vs NJ Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And A-League Standings

Brisbane Roar host Newcastle Jets on a Matchday 22 clash in the A-League 2019-20 season. Brisbane Roar are on the fourth spot of the points table with 9 wins and 7 losses in the season so far (Draws 5). Brisbane Roar have banked a total of 32 points in the season so far. They have won thrice in their last five games (Draw 1, Loss 1).

As for the Western Newcastle Jets, they are on the 9th spot of the A-League table with 5 wins in 20 games (Draws 6, Losses 9). Newcastle Jets have not lost a single game in their last five games (Wins 3, Draws 2). They have scored 24 goals in the season so far and have conceded 37 goals and have a goal difference of -13.

The match is scheduled for Friday, March 20, 2:00 PM IST at the Robina Stadium. Here is the BRB vs NJ Dream11 prediction, BRB vs NJ Dream11 top picks and BRB vs NJ Dream11 team.

BRB vs NJ Dream11 Prediction: BRB vs NJ Dream11 team

BRB vs NJ Dream11 top picks

Dimitrios Petratos (Captain) Matthew Millar (Vice-captain) Jai Ingham

BRB vs NJ Dream11 team

BRB vs NJ Dream11 team: Brisbane Roar full squad

Max Crocombe, Jamie Young, Macklin Freke, Daniel Bowles, Macaulay Gillesphey, Aaron Reardon, Kai Trewin, Jordan Courtney-Perkins, Corey Brown, Tom Aldred, Jai Ingham, Bradden Inman, Aiden O'Neill, George Mells, Jake McGing, Rahmat Akbari, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Dylan Wenzel-Halls, James O'Shea, Izaack Powell, Mirza Muratovic, Scott McDonald

BRB vs NJ Dream11 team: Newcastle Jets full squad

Glen Moss, Lewis Italiano, Keegan Hughes, Noah James, Bobby Burns, Kaine Sheppard, Matthew Millar, Lachlan Jackson, Connor O’Toole, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Benjamin Kantarovski, Steven Ugarkovic, Wes Hoolahan, Abdiel Arroyo, Dimitrios Petratos, Nick Fitzgerald, Johnny Koutroumbis, Matthew Ridenton, Patrick Langlois, Angus Thurgate, Roy O’Donovan, Kosta Petratos, Jack Simmons, Yerasimakis Petratos

Please note that this BRB vs NJ Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The BRB vs NJ Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.