BRB Vs SYD Dream11: Brisbane Roar FC Vs Sydney FC Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Brisbane Roar FC and Sydney FC lock horns in the A-League on Saturday, June 5. The Australian domestic league clash is set to be played at the Moreton Daily Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 3 PM AEST (10:35 AM IST). Let's have a look at BRB vs SYD Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

Roar v Sydney FC. 3pm AEST. Moreton Daily Stadium.

BRB vs SYD Match Preview

Brisbane Roar FC will start the game following an inconsistent run of form which sees them record three wins and two draws from their previous five matches. Heading into the game after recording a narrow 2-1 Perth Glory, the hosts find themselves slotted third on the A-League table. They have recorded 11 wins from 25 games while playing out seven draws and losing the same number of games accumulating 40 points this season. Brisbane Roar FC will be eager to build some positive momentum for themselves before locking horns in the finals series.

Sydney FC on the other hand will head into the game as the second-ranked team on the A-League table. They have been one of the top teams in recent times with the visitors starting this match following a five-game unbeaten run. Entering this clash after registering four straight victories in their previous outings, the visitors have recorded 12 wins while suffering from five losses and playing out eight draws amassing 44 points this season. They will be eager to pocket their fifth win on the trot against Brisbane Roar FC on Saturday.

BRB vs SYD Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - DR. Silva or J. O'Shea

Vice-Captain - R. Danzaki or L. Brattan

BRB vs SYD Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper -J. Young

Defenders – M. Gillesphey, A. Wilkinson, S. Neville, J. King

Midfielders – J. O'Shea, M. Ninkovic, C. Brown, L. Brattan

Strikers – R. Danzaki, DR. Silva

BRB vs SYD Dream11 Prediction

Both the teams have already cemented their slots for the upcoming Finals Series and will view this match as an opportunity to fine-tune themselves. Given the current form of both teams, we expect the match to end in a draw and predict Brisbane Roar FC and Sydney FC to split points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Brisbane Roar FC 1-1 Sydney FC

Note: The above BRB vs SYD Dream11 prediction, BRB vs SYD Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BRB vs SYD Dream11 Team and BRB vs SYD Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result