BRB Vs SYD Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, A-League Match Preview

Brisbane Roar are set to take on Sydney FC in their next A-League match on Saturday. The game is set to be played at the Dolphin Oval Stadium on March 6 with the game scheduled to kick off at 11:35 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at the BRB vs SYD Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of this match.

Locked & loaded to face the Sky Blues at home 👊



BRB vs SYD live: BRB vs SYD Dream11 match preview

Brisbane Roar FC are back in action after a week-long break and will be heading into this important fixture after suffering a massive 3-1 loss to Perth Glory in their lat A-League outing. Currently slotted third on the table, the hosts have collected 14 points this season with four wins, two draws, and three losses in the last nine games. With only 3 points separating them and second-placed Macarthur FC, Warren Moon's men will see Saturday's clash as an opportunity to bounce back and jump places by moving up to the second position on the A-League table.

After a fantastic start to their campaign, Sydney FC have faltered in their recent outings and find themselves slotted ninth on the A-League table. The reigning A-League champions walk into the match following a three-match winless run. They suffered from two straight defeats in their last outings against Melbourne City FC and Macarthur FC respectively. A win on Saturday will give Steve Corica's men a massive confidence boost and will help them bounce back as they aim to go on par with Brisbane Roar FC and move into the top four of the A-League table.

BRB vs SYD Playing 11

Brisbane Roar- Jamie Young, Kai Trewin, Macaulay Gillesphey, Tom Aldred, Josh Brindell-South, Jay O'Shea, Corey Brown, Rahmat Akbari; Riku Danzaki, Scott McDonald, Dylan Wenzell-Halls

Sydney FC- Tom Heward-Belle, Rhyan Grant, Ben Warland, Joel King, Alex Wilkinson, Alexander Baumjohann, Luke Brattan, Anthony Caceres, Milos Ninkovic, Trent Buhagiar, Kosta Barbarouses

BRB vs SYD Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Jamie Young

Defenders- Joel King Tom Aldred, Rhyan Grant Macaulay Gillesphey

Midfielders- Jay O'Shea, Milos Ninkovic, Riku Danzaki, Alexander Baumjohann

Strikers- Kosta Barbarouses, Dylan Wenzell-Halls

BRB vs SYD Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Dylan Wenzell-Halls or Milos Ninkovic

Vice-Captain- Kosta Barbarouses or Jay O'Shea

BRB vs SYD Match Prediction

We expect the match to end in a draw as both teams are likely to cancel each other out during the course of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Brisbane Roar 1-1 Sydney FC

Note: The above BRB vs SYD Dream11 prediction, BRB vs SYD Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BRB vs SYD Dream11 Team and BRB vs SYD Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.