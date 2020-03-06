BRB Vs SYW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Brisbane Roar will play against Western Sydney Wanderers FC in the A-League on March 6, 2020. The BRB vs SYW match will be played at Suncorp Stadium. Let us look at BRB vs SYW Dream11 prediction, BRB vs SYW Dream11 team, BRB vs SYW Dream11 top picks and other BRB vs SYW match details.
Venue: Suncorp Stadium
Date: Friday, March 6, 2020
Time: 3 PM IST
Wanderers in good place and ready to roar against Brisbane: https://t.co/1YzqYXXyph #WSW #BRIvWSW pic.twitter.com/GEoKrUxiTa— WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) March 6, 2020
Brisbane Roar are presently placed sixth on the A-League points table. They were defeated by Melbourne City FC in their previous clash, courtesy of an own goal from Jamie Young. On the other hand, Western Sydney Wanderers are placed seventh on the points table. They defeated Sydney FC in their previous fixture. Tom Aldred will captain Brisbane Roar, while Western Sydney Wanderers FC will be led by Mitchell Duke.
Mitchell Duke and Simon Cox are the players to watch out for Western Sydney Wanderers FC BRB vs SYW Dream11 top picks. On the other hand, Brad Inman and Scott McDonald are the players to watch out for Brisbane Roar BRB vs SYW Dream11 top picks.
Brisbane Roar: Jamie Young; Scott Neville, Tom Aldred, Macauley Gillesphey; Hingert, Jacob Pepper, Aiden O'Neill, Corey Brown; O'Shea, Brad Inman; Scott McDonald
Western Sydney Wanderers FC: Daniel Lopar; Dylan McGowan, Patrick Ziegler, Matthew Jurman; Bruce Kamau, Pirmin Schwegler, Keanu Baccus, Tate Russell; Nicolai Muller, Mitchell Duke; Simon Cox
Captain: Brad Inman
Vice-captain: Scott McDonald
Here is the BRB vs SYW Dream11 team that will fetch you the maximum points -
Goalkeeper: Daniel Lopar
Defenders: Patrick Ziegler, Tom Aldred, Tate Russell, Matthew Jurman
Midfielders: Jacob Pepper, Brad Inman, Pirmin Schwegler
Forwards: Mitchell Duke; Simon Cox, Scott McDonald
Western Sydney Wanderers FC are the favourites to win the match against Brisbane Roar as per our BRB vs SYW Dream11 prediction.
