BRB Vs WST Dream11: Brisbane Roar FC Vs Western United FC prediction And Team News

Brisbane Roar FC lock horns against Western United FC in their ongoing A-League season on Wednesday, May 5. The match is scheduled to be played at the Moreton Daily Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for (7:05 PM Australian time), 2:35 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the BRB vs WST Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of this Australian League clash.

Match Day in Brisbane!



ðŸ“º Watch it live on Fox Sports, Kayo or the MyFootball Live app. #BRIvWUN #RiseUp #WUFC — Western United FC (@wufcofficial) May 4, 2021

BRB vs WST Match Preview

Brisbane Roar FC will start the match brimming with confidence as the hosts have managed to pull together a string of impressive performances in recent outings. Heading into the game following a six-match unbeaten run, the host's last outing ended in a 0-0 draw against Wellington Pheonix. Currently slotted 8th on the A-League table, they have pocketed seven wins while playing out six games and suffering from four losses this season. With 27 points from 17 games, Brisbane Roar FC will fancy their chances of breaking into the top six and pocketing three points on Wednesday.

Just like the hosts, Western United FC have also been playing well in recent times as they will enter the match after registering two wins and as many draws in their last few outings. Riding on a four-match unbeaten streak, the visitors see themselves slotted sixth on the A-League standings while recording eight wins, four draws, and six losses this season while accumulating 28 points so far. Western United FC will be eager to continue on their winning unbeaten run and look to cement a spot in the top six for themselves with a win over Brisbane Roar FC

BRB vs WST Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- B. Berisha or D. Wenzel-Halls

Vice-Captain- R. Danzaki or C. Brown

BRB vs WST Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – J. Young

Defenders –A. Durante, J. Hingert, T. Imai, M. Gillesphey

Midfielders – D. Pierias, C. Brown, V. Sanchez

Strikers –D. Wenzel-Halls, B. Berisha, R. Danzaki

BRB vs WST Dream11 Prediction

Both the teams are expected to play out a thrilling encounter as we predict the game to end in a draw with Brisbane Roar and Western United cancelling each other out during the course of this match.

Prediction- Brisbane Roar FC 1-1 Western United FC

Note: The above BRB vs WST Dream11 prediction, BRB vs WST Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BRB vs WST Dream11 Team and BRB vs WST Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.