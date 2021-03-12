BRB-W Vs ADL-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Westfield W-League Match Preview

Brisbane Roar FC Women and Adelaide United Women lock horns in their upcoming Westfield W-League match on Friday. The W-League match is set to be played on March 12 with the kickoff scheduled for 3:35 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the BRB-W vs ADL-W Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this clash

BRB-W vs ADL-W live: BRB-W vs ADL-W Dream11 match preview

Brisbane Roar FC Women have been one of the best performing teams in the season so far. After playing out 4 straight draws at the start of the season, the hosts have managed to convert these draws into wins and record five consecutive victories in a row. They will be heading into the game after suffering from their first defeat of the season against Canberra FC and will be itching to shrug off the loss and get back to winning ways on Friday. However, they face tough competition in the likes of Adelaide United Women who have been pretty consistent as well.

Having lost one of their last five matches, Adelaide United Women walk into the game after recording two back-to-back wins against Newcastle Jets and Sydney FC. Currently slotted third on the table, the visitors have recorded six wins while playing out 1 draw and losing three games. Currently, on par at points with opponents Brisbane Roar FC, this match provides them with the perfect opportunity to overtake their opponents and claim the second spot in the Westfield W-League on Friday.

BRB-W vs ADL-W Playing 11

Brisbane Roar FC Women- M Aquino, K Carroll, J S Rankin, W Heatley, C Polkinghorne, O Chance, L McKenna, M Hecher, I Dalton, T Butt, E Gielnik

Adelaide United Women- S Fryer-McLaren, M McNamara, I Hodgson, C Grant, M Waldus, K Hogg, C Dawber, D Holmes, M J Rojas, M Weber, E Condon

BRB-W vs ADL-W Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - M Aquino

Defenders – J S Rankin, M McNamara, C Polkinghorne, M Waldus

Midfielders - I Dalton, C Dawber, M Hecher, D Holmes

Strikers - E Condon, E Gielnik

BRB-W vs ADL-W Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- E Gielnik or C Dawber

Vice-Captain- E Condon or I Dalton

BRB-W vs ADL-W Match Prediction

We expect both the teams to play out a thrilling encounter and predict the game to end in a draw as Brisbane Roar FC Women and Adelaide United Women are likely to cancel each other out during the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Brisbane Roar FC Women 1-1 Adelaide United Women

Note: The above BRB-W vs ADL-W Dream11 prediction, BRB-W vs ADL-W Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BRB-W vs ADL-W Dream11 Team and BRB-W vs ADL-W Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.