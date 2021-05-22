BRE Vs BOU Dream11: Brentford Vs Bournemouth Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Brentford (BRE) will go up against Bournemouth (BOU) in the upcoming semi-finals leg 2 match of the ongoing EFL Championship on Saturday, May 22 at 12:30 PM local time (5:00 PM IST). The game will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium in England. Here is our BRE vs BOU Dream11 prediction, top picks and BRE vs BOU Dream11 team.

BRE vs BOU Dream11 Match Preview

After winning the first leg, Bournemouth would look to build on their impressive performance and defend their lead. Brentford, who took a major blow by losing the last game, lacked the attacking power as Bournemouth’s Arnaut Danjuma scored an impressive goal in the 55th minute. The result marked an end to Brentford’s four-game winning run, with Thomas Frank's men now facing an uphill task of overturning their one-goal deficit.

BRE vs BOU Dream11 schedule

England date and time: Saturday, May 22 at 12:30 PM

India date and time: Saturday, May 22 at 5:00 PM

Venue: Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford, England

BRE vs BOU squads

Brentford: Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo, Tarique Fosu-Henry, Marcus Forss, Sergi Canós, Saman Ghoddos, Joshua Da Silva, Mathias Jensen, Emiliano Marcondes, Christian Nørgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Jan Zamburek, Shandon Baptiste, Pontus Jansson, Henrik Dalsgaard, Winston Reid, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Mads Bech Sörensen, Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Luka Racic, Charlie Goode, Finley Stevens, David Raya, Luke Daniels

Bournemouth: Dominic Solanke, Arnaut Danjuma, Shane Long, Sam Surridge, Jaidon Anthony, Jefferson Lerma, Jack Wilshere, David Brooks, Philip Billing, Rodrigo Riquelme, Lewis Cook, Junior Stanislas, Gavin Kilkenny, Ben Pearson, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Diego Rico, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Steve Cook, Adam Smith, Jack Stacey, Jordan Zemura, Asmir Begović, Mark Travers, Will Dennis

BRE vs BOU top picks

Brentford: Ethan Pinnock, Sergi Canós, Bryan Mbeumo

Bournemouth: Diego Rico, Junior Stanislas, Arnaut Danjuma

BRE vs BOU Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: David Raya

Defenders: Ethan Pinnock, Mads Bech Sörensen, Diego Rico, Lloyd Kelly

Midfielders: Sergi Canós, Vitaly Janelt, Junior Stanislas

Forwards: Arnaut Danjuma, Dominic Solanke, Bryan Mbeumo

BRE vs BOU Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams

Note: The above BRE vs BOU Dream11 prediction, BRE vs BOU Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BRE vs BOU Dream11 Team and BRE vs BOU Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

