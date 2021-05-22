Last Updated:

BRE Vs BOU Dream11: Brentford Vs Bournemouth Prediction, Team And Top Picks

BRE vs BOU Dream11: Brentford (BRE) will go up against Bournemouth (BOU) in the upcoming semi-finals leg 2 match of the ongoing EFL Championship on Saturday.

bre vs bou dream11

Image Source: Brentford/ Twitter


Brentford (BRE) will go up against Bournemouth (BOU) in the upcoming semi-finals leg 2 match of the ongoing EFL Championship on Saturday, May 22 at 12:30 PM local time (5:00 PM IST). The game will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium in England. Here is our BRE vs BOU Dream11 prediction, top picks and BRE vs BOU Dream11 team.

BRE vs BOU Dream11 Match Preview

After winning the first leg, Bournemouth would look to build on their impressive performance and defend their lead. Brentford, who took a major blow by losing the last game, lacked the attacking power as Bournemouth’s Arnaut Danjuma scored an impressive goal in the 55th minute. The result marked an end to Brentford’s four-game winning run, with Thomas Frank's men now facing an uphill task of overturning their one-goal deficit.

BRE vs BOU Dream11 schedule

  • England date and time: Saturday, May 22 at 12:30 PM
  • India date and time: Saturday, May 22 at 5:00 PM
  • Venue: Brentford Community Stadium, Brentford, England

 

BRE vs BOU squads

Brentford: Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo, Tarique Fosu-Henry, Marcus Forss, Sergi Canós, Saman Ghoddos, Joshua Da Silva, Mathias Jensen, Emiliano Marcondes, Christian Nørgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Jan Zamburek, Shandon Baptiste, Pontus Jansson, Henrik Dalsgaard, Winston Reid, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Mads Bech Sörensen, Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Luka Racic, Charlie Goode, Finley Stevens, David Raya, Luke Daniels

Bournemouth: Dominic Solanke, Arnaut Danjuma, Shane Long, Sam Surridge, Jaidon Anthony, Jefferson Lerma, Jack Wilshere, David Brooks, Philip Billing, Rodrigo Riquelme, Lewis Cook, Junior Stanislas, Gavin Kilkenny, Ben Pearson, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Diego Rico, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Steve Cook, Adam Smith, Jack Stacey, Jordan Zemura, Asmir Begović, Mark Travers, Will Dennis

 

BRE vs BOU top picks

  • Brentford: Ethan Pinnock, Sergi Canós, Bryan Mbeumo
  • Bournemouth: Diego Rico, Junior Stanislas, Arnaut Danjuma

BRE vs BOU Dream11 team

  • Goalkeeper: David Raya
  • Defenders: Ethan Pinnock, Mads Bech Sörensen, Diego Rico, Lloyd Kelly
  • Midfielders: Sergi Canós, Vitaly Janelt, Junior Stanislas
  • Forwards: Arnaut Danjuma, Dominic Solanke, Bryan Mbeumo

 

BRE vs BOU Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above BRE vs BOU Dream11 prediction, BRE vs BOU Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BRE vs BOU Dream11 Team and BRE vs BOU Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

Image Source: Brentford/ Twitter

