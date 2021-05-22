BRE Vs BOU Dream11: Brentford Vs Bournemouth Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Quick links:
Brentford (BRE) will go up against Bournemouth (BOU) in the upcoming semi-finals leg 2 match of the ongoing EFL Championship on Saturday, May 22 at 12:30 PM local time (5:00 PM IST). The game will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium in England. Here is our BRE vs BOU Dream11 prediction, top picks and BRE vs BOU Dream11 team.
After winning the first leg, Bournemouth would look to build on their impressive performance and defend their lead. Brentford, who took a major blow by losing the last game, lacked the attacking power as Bournemouth’s Arnaut Danjuma scored an impressive goal in the 55th minute. The result marked an end to Brentford’s four-game winning run, with Thomas Frank's men now facing an uphill task of overturning their one-goal deficit.
Brentford: Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo, Tarique Fosu-Henry, Marcus Forss, Sergi Canós, Saman Ghoddos, Joshua Da Silva, Mathias Jensen, Emiliano Marcondes, Christian Nørgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Jan Zamburek, Shandon Baptiste, Pontus Jansson, Henrik Dalsgaard, Winston Reid, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Mads Bech Sörensen, Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Luka Racic, Charlie Goode, Finley Stevens, David Raya, Luke Daniels
Bournemouth: Dominic Solanke, Arnaut Danjuma, Shane Long, Sam Surridge, Jaidon Anthony, Jefferson Lerma, Jack Wilshere, David Brooks, Philip Billing, Rodrigo Riquelme, Lewis Cook, Junior Stanislas, Gavin Kilkenny, Ben Pearson, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Diego Rico, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham, Steve Cook, Adam Smith, Jack Stacey, Jordan Zemura, Asmir Begović, Mark Travers, Will Dennis
