BRE Vs FUL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Championship Live Game Info

Brentford will be up against Fulham in the Championship play-off at the Wembley Stadium. Both the teams will be fighting for the final place in the Premier League 2020-21 season. Both the teams won 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals. Fulham was demoted to the championship last year, whereas Brentford have not played in the Premier League since 1947.

The BRE vs FUL live match will commence on Tuesday, August 4 (August 5 at 12:15 AM IST). Fans can play the BRE vs FUL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the BRE vs FUL Dream11 prediction, BRE vs FUL top picks and BRE vs FUL Dream11 team.

BRE vs FUL Dream11 team

BRE vs FUL Dream11 top picks

Onomah (Captain) Cavaleiro (Vice-captain) Cordova-Reid Mbeumo Watkins Benrahma

Squads for the BRE vs FUL Dream11 team

BRE vs FUL Dream11 team: Brentford squad

David Raya, Ellery Balcombe, Luke Daniels, Dominic Thompson, Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Julian Jeanvier, Luca Racic, Mads Roerslev, Japhet Sery, Dru Yearwood, Christian Nørgaard, Sergi Canós, Mathias Jensen, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Emiliano Marcondes, Pontus Jansson, Josh Clarke, Tariqe Fosu, Shandon Baptiste, Jan Zamburek, Fredrik Hammar, Jaakko Oksanen, Joe Adams, Nikolaos Karelis, Said Benrahma, Ollie Watkins, Josh Da Silva, Joel Valencia, Bryan Mbeumo, Halil Dervisoglu, Henrik Dalsgaard, Gustav Mogensen

BRE vs FUL Dream11 team: Fulham squad

Marcus Bettinelli, Marek Rodak, Jordan Archer, Magnus Norman, Luca Ashby-Hammond, Michael Hector, Denis Odoi, Tim Ream, Terence Kongolo, Cyrus Christie, Joe Bryan, Marlon Fossey, Kevin McDonald, Neeskens Kebano, Tom Cairney, Bobby Reid, Harry Arter, Ivan Cavaleiro, Maxime Le Marchand, Harrison Reed, Josh Onomah, Matt O’Riley, Tyrese Francois, Luca De La Torre, Benjamin Davis, Steven Sessegnon, Ibrahima Cissé, Alfie Mawson, Stefan Johansen, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Anthony Knockaert, Martell Taylor-Crossdale, Aboubakar Kamara, Sylvester Jasper, Jay Stansfield

BRE vs FUL playing 11

Brentford: Martin; Dalsgaard, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry; Marcondes, Norgaard, Jensen; Mbeumo, Watkins, Benrahma.

Fulham: Rodak; Christie, Ream, Hector, Bryan; Reed, Cairney; Knockaert, Onomah, Cavaleiro; Cordova-Reid.

BRE vs FUL Dream11 prediction

Our BRE vs FUL match prediction is that Brentford will win this game.

Note: The BRE vs FUL Dream11 prediction, BRE vs FUL Dream11 top picks and BRE vs FUL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BRE vs FUL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Brentford, Fulham/Instagram)