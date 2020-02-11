BRE Vs LU Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Match Details

Brentford host Leeds for their Matchday 32 clash in the Championship 2019-20 season. Brentford are currently on the 5th spot of the points table with 16 wins in 31 games (D 5, L 10). Brentford have a total of 53 points to their name. The hosts have won thrice in their last five clashes (L 1, D 1). Brentford have found the net 52 times this season and conceded 25 goals. They have a goal difference of 27.

As for Leeds, they are on the 2nd spot of the Championship points table with 16 wins in 31 games (D 7, L 8). Leeds have managed to bag a total of 55 points in the 2019-20 season with a goal difference of 17. The match is scheduled for February 11, 2020 (February 12, 1:15 AM IST) at the Griffin Park stadium. Read more for BRE vs LU Dream11 Predictions and BRE vs LU Dream11 Team.

BRE vs LU Dream11 Predictions

BRE vs LU Dream11 Predictions (Full Squad)

BRE vs LU Dream11 Predictions: Brentford (Full Squad)

David Raya, Patrik Gunnarsson, Ellery Balcombe, Luke Daniels, Dominic Thompson, Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Julian Jeanvie, Luca Racic, Mads Roerslev, Japhet Sery, Dru Yearwood, Christian Nørgaard, Sergi Canós, Mathias Jensen, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Emiliano Marcondes, Pontus Jansson, Josh Clarke, Tariqe Fosu, Shandon Baptiste, Jan Zamburek, Fredrik Hammar, Jaakko Oksanen, Joe Adams, Nikolaos Karelis, Said Benrahma, Ollie Watkins, Josh Da Silva, Joel Valencia, Bryan Mbeumo, Halil Dervisoglu, Henrik Dalsgaard, Gustav Mogensen

BRE vs LU Dream11 Predictions: Leeds United (Full Squad)

Illan Meslier, Kiko Casilla, Kamil Miazek, Luke Ayling, Barry Douglas, Ben White, Liam Cooper, Ezgjan Alioski, Jack Harrison, Gaetano Berardi, Bryce Hosanah, Robbie Gotts, Leif Davis, Oliver Casey, Pascal Struijk, Adam Forshaw, Patrick Bamford, Tyler Roberts, Stuart Dallas, Pablo Hernández, Kalvin Phillips, Jean-Kévin Augustin, Alfie McCalmont, Mateusz Klich, Mateusz Bogusz, Liam Mccarron, Jamie Shackleton, Jordan Stevens, Ian Poveda, Hélder Costa, Ryan Edmonson

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.