BRE Vs ROT Dream11: Brentford Vs Rotherham Prediction, Team, Top Picks

Brentford's next challenge in the EFL Championship 2020/21 season is against Rotherham as Thomas Frank's side continue their pursuit of sealing a Premier League spot for next season. The match will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium with kick-off scheduled for Tuesday, April 27 at 7:00 PM local time (11:30 PM IST). Here is our BRE vs ROT Dream11 prediction, top picks and BRE vs ROT Dream11 team for the much-awaited game.

BRE vs ROT match preview

Brentford arrive into this match on the back of a stellar nine-game (3W 6D) unbeaten run with their last loss coming against leaders Norwich City. Moreover, a 1-0 win against fourth-placed Bournemouth in their last game has helped Thomas Frank's side climb into third place in the EFL Championship with a game in hand. Hence Brentford are also one step closer to achieving promotion to the Premier League.

ðŸ†š "They are in pretty much every game that they play; They have a chance of staying up - and it’s not a bad chance – but it just seems like a long shot at this stage"@BBCSheffield's @Gids1980 previews The Millers ðŸ‘‡#BrentfordFC #BREROThttps://t.co/eNwqzWbA3c — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 27, 2021

On the other hand, Rotherham United are in terrible form as they are on a four-match losing run and are also at risk of getting relegated to the lower tier of English football. Paul Warne's men are currently in 22nd position in the EFL Championship and are four points behind 21st place Derby County with two games in hand. Heading into this match, both sides will be in desperate need of a win for different reasons as they find themselves at the opposite ends of the table.

BRE vs ROT predicted starting line-up

Brentford: David Raya, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Pontus Jansson, Charlie Goode, Mads Bech Sorensen, Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janelt, Christian Norgaard, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Sergi Canos

Rotherham: Viktor Johansson, Michael Ihiekwe, Matthew Olosunde, Angus MacDonald, Jamie Lindsay, Lewis Wing, Shaun MacDonald, Matt Crooks, Chiedozie Ogbene, Michael Smith, Freddie Ladapo

BRE vs ROT top picks

Brentford: Sergi Canos, Christian Norgaard, Pontus Jansson

Rotherham: Freddie Ladapo, Michael Smith, Matt Crooks

BRE vs ROT Dream11 team

READ | Paul Warne spoke to the local media earlier today, ahead of tomorrow's meeting with the Bees.



Here are his press highlights â¬‡ï¸https://t.co/7UjdoExhDp — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) April 26, 2021

Goalkeeper: Viktor Johansson

Defenders: Michael Ihiekwe, Matthew Olosunde, Pontus Jansson

Midfielders: Matt Crooks, Christian Norgaard, Bryan Mbeumo, Jamie Lindsay

Forwards: Freddie Ladapo, Michael Smith, Sergi Canos

BRE vs ROT Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Brentford will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above BRE vs ROT Dream11 prediction, BRE vs ROT match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BRE vs ROT Dream11 team and BRE vs ROT Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.