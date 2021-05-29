BRE Vs SWA Dream11: Brentford Vs Swansea City Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News

Brentford and Swansea City will play in one of their biggest matches of the season with both teams eyeing the prestigious spot in the Premier League as they take on each other in the Championship playoff final on Saturday, May 29. The second-tier English football clash is set to be played at the Wembley Stadium in London with the kickoff scheduled for 7:00 PM IST. Let's have a look at the BRE vs SWA Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

BRE vs SWA match preview

Brentford managed to get over their first-leg loss to Bournemouth in the Championship play-off semi-final and went on record a massive 3-1 win over the Cherries in a brilliant comeback to secure a position in the Championship final. They have been one of the teams to look out for in the second tier of English football with Thomas Frank's side putting up strong and constant performances this season. Brentford lost out to Fulham in their previous Champions playoff final last year and will look to learn from their mistakes as they aim to get back into the Premier League.

Swansea City FC, on the other hand, have also been one of the best performing teams in English football with the team boasting one of the best defensive records in the Championship this season. They were once strong contenders for automatic qualification this season but a series of poor performances saw their downfall but they still manage to end in the top six and getting themselves a chance to get back in the Premier League. Steve Cooper and co. edged out Barnsley in their Championship play-off semi-finals and will be aiming to defeat Brentford and attempt to move to the top tier of English football on Saturday.

BRE vs SWA Dream11 top picks

Captain - B. Mbeumo

Vice-Captain - I. Toney

BRE vs SWA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- F. Woodman

Defenders – E. Pinnock, M. Guehi, P. Jansson

Midfielders – S. Canos, M. Grimes, V. Janelt, J. Fulton

Strikers – I. Toney, A. Ayew, B. Mbeumo

BRE vs SWA Dream11 Prediction

Brentford have been consistent at both ends of the goals this season and have top good experience of playing in such high-pressure games which will come in handy. Both teams played out a 1-1 draw in both the legs during the league stages of the Championship this season and stand a chance to get the better of their opponents at a big stage on Saturday. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter as we predict Brentford to edge out a narrow win and walk away with a Premier League spot for next season.

Prediction - Brentford 2-1 Swansea City FC

Note: The above BRE vs SWA Dream11 prediction, BRE vs SWA Dream11 match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BRE vs SWA Dream11 team and BRE vs SWA Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.