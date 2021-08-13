Brentford Vs Arsenal: Prediction, Team News And Premier League Live Stream Details

Fans across the world are excited as the 2021/22 Premier League season begins on Friday night, with recently promoted side Brentford taking on Arsenal at the Brentford Community Stadium. The match is scheduled to commence live at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, August 14. Ahead of the much-awaited encounter, here are the details of how to watch Brentford vs Arsenal live in India.

Brentford vs Arsenal prediction and preview

Brentford arrives into this game on the back of a 2-1 victory against Valencia in a friendly fixture. Goals from centre-back Ethan Pinnock and midfielder Frank Onyeka ensured the win for Thomas Frank's side. The consolation goal for Valencia was scored by Spanish attacker Diego Lopez.

On the other hand, Premier League giants Arsenal lost 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in a friendly fixture. A second-half goal from Son Heung-min ensured victory for Nuno Espirito Santos' side. Considering the recent form of the two sides, our Brentford vs Arsenal prediction is a win for the Gunners.

Brentford vs Arsenal head to head record

Brentford and Arsenal have just faced each other once previously at the third round of the EFL Cup in 2018 when the Gunners beat Brentford 3-1. Danny Welbeck, who is now at Brighton, scored a first-half brace. Arsenal's third goal was scored by Alexandre Lacazette. Meanwhile, Alan Judge scored the consolation goal for Brentford.

Brentford vs Arsenal team news:

Brentford predicted starting line-up: David Raya, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson, Rico Henry, Vitaly Janelt, Christian Norgaard, Frank Onyeka, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Sergi Canos

Arsenal predicted starting line-up: Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Ben White, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli

How to watch Brentford vs Arsenal live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Brentford vs Arsenal live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which have the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Brentford vs Arsenal match can also be watched using the live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams and the Premier League.

Disclaimer: The above prediction is based on our own analysis. The prediction does not guarantee a positive result.