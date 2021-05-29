Brentford Vs Swansea Prediction, Tv Channel, Team News, Championship Playoff Final Preview

Brentford and Swansea will battle it in the EFL Championship play-off final 2021. The game will be played at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 29 and will kick off at 7:30 PM IST. Here's a look at where to watch Brentford vs Swansea in UK, EFL Championship play-off final live stream details and our Brentford vs Swansea prediction for the same.

Brentford vs Swansea prediction and preview

Brentford have been one of the most impressive sides in the Championship in recent years and will be gearing up for their second successive playoff final. The Bees' return to Wembley Stadium nine months after losing to Fulham in last season's delayed play-off final, which led to their 2020/21 season getting off to a slow start. However, Thomas Frank's side bounced back in style to be in contention for the third and final promotion berth.

Meanwhile, Swansea were one of the clear favourites for promotion but ended the season with six defeats in 11, closely avoiding the embarrassment of missing out on the top six altogether. Swans last played in the Premier League during the 17-18 season and secured their berth in the final with a 2-1 aggregate win over Barnsley in the semi-finals. Promotion could be worth about £178 million to the winner and both teams will look to pounce on the jackpot with a stellar performance at the National stadium. Brentford are favourites and are likely to clinch promotion into the Premier League on Saturday.

Brentford vs Swansea team news

Brentford will check on midfielder Christian Norgaard, who dropped out of the second leg of their semi-final win over Bournemouth because of an injury in the warm-up. Left-back Rico Henry and midfielder Josh Dasilva are ruled out with injury, a decision on Marcus Forss will be taken after he scored against Bournemouth. As for Swansea, Wayne Routledge sustained a knee injury and is ruled out of the game.

Brentford vs Swansea team news: Predicted XIs

Brentford: Raya; Dalsgaard, Jansson, Pinnock; Rasmussen, Jensen, Janelt, Canos; Marcondes, Mbeumo; Toney,

Raya; Dalsgaard, Jansson, Pinnock; Rasmussen, Jensen, Janelt, Canos; Marcondes, Mbeumo; Toney, Swansea: Woodman; Naughton, Cabango, Guehi, Bidwell; Fulton, Grimes, Hourihane; Ayew, Routledge, Lowe

EFL Championship play-off final live stream: Where to watch Brentford vs Swansea in UK?

The EFL Championship playoff final 2020-21 Brentford vs Swansea City match will not be shown on any TV channel in India. However the live stream of the game will be available on Voot and Jio TV. In UK, the Championship play-off final will be telecasted live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with subscribers able to stream the match via the Sky Go app. The game kicks off at 3 PM BST with coverage set to begin an hour earlier on the channel.

(Image Courtesy: Brentford Twitter)