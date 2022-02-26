Brentford's Christian Eriksen Receives Warm Welcome As He Makes Football Return; WATCH

Football fans across the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday welcomed the return of Christian Eriksen to the field as they gave him a warm standing ovation.

The Danish midfielder suffered a shocking cardiac arrest during his national side's match against Finland during the Euro 2020 last year. Since then, it had been 259 days since the 30-year old had stepped onto the football field.

Christian Eriksen receives standing ovation as he makes football return

As seen in the video posted below, Christian Eriksen received a standing ovation from both sets of supporters when he was brought on as a substitute for Mathias Jensen in the 52nd minute.

259 days after that terrible day… Christian Eriksen is back! ❤️🇩🇰 #Eriksen



Time for standing ovation. What a moment!@mattdw97 🎥⤵️pic.twitter.com/hvoIWj6NZ9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 26, 2022

The Denmark international has been permitted to play football once again in the Premier League after he was fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator. However, the laws in the Serie A did not permit him to play in Italy, with Inter Milan having been forced to mutually part ways with the 30-year old midfielder.

Brentford vs Newcastle ends 2-0 in favour of Magpies

Even though football fans were delighted to see Christian Eriksen return post his struggles, the Danish international could make little difference to his side's result against an in-form Newcastle United side. The Magpies beat Brentford 2-0 on Saturday after Josh Dasilva was sent off in the 11th-minute following a high boot challenge on Matt Targett. After Dasilva was shown a straight red card, Newcastle dominated the match, with Joelinton and Joe Willock scoring a goal each in the first half.

Why was Christian Eriksen sidelined?

The sporting world was left stunned and speechless on June 13 last year after Christian Eriksen collapsed inside the Finland half just minutes before the break when a throw-in was directed towards him. As a result, the Denmark vs Finland match was suspended, with spectators inside the stadium and fans around the world worried about the 30-year old's health.

Following his shocking collapse on the pitch, it seemed impossible that Eriksen would ever return to the field. However, his grit and desire to make a return to playing football again helped the Danish international make an unbelievable comeback to the sport. The dream was made possible again after Brentford signed him on transfer deadline day.

Image: Twitter@PremierLeague