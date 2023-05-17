Brentford's Ivan Toney Handed Eight Months Ban For Breaching Betting Rules

Brentford Striker Ivan Toney has been suspended by the English football association, as he has been found guilty of breaching the betting rules. The English striker has received a lengthy ban of eight months and will be barred from taking part in football and any football-related activities. The 27-year-old will now be on the sidelines until January 17, 2024.

Toney has also been fined £50,000 and has been warned by the FA. The Football Association has also issued an official statement.

"Ivan Toney has been suspended from all football and football-related activity with immediate effect for eight months, which runs up to and including 16 January 2024, fined £50,000 and warned as to his future conduct for breaches of The FA’s Betting Rules.

"The Brentford FC forward was charged with 262 breaches of FA Rule E8 in total between 25 February 2017 and 23 January 2021. The FA subsequently withdrew 30 of these breaches and he admitted to the remaining 232.

"His sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission following a personal hearing. He is permitted to return to training only with his club for the final four months of his suspension starting from 17 September 2023.

"The independent Regulatory Commission’s written reasons for these sanctions will be published in due course, and The FA will wait to review them before commenting further."

Brentford has also issued an official statement, as they stated they will review their next steps.

"Brentford FC notes the decision of an independent Regulatory Commission to issue an eight-month ban from all football and football-related activity to Ivan Toney with immediate effect.

"Ivan was charged with breaches of FA rule E8 and had a personal hearing earlier this week.

"Brentford FC is currently awaiting the publication of the written reasons of the independent Regulatory Commission. We will review them before considering our next steps."