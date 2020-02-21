Brescia Vs Napoli Live Streaming Details, Match Preview And Full Serie A Standings

Napoli take on Brescia in Matchday 25 of the Serie A on Friday (Saturday IST). Napoli are currently 9th in the Serie A standings and a win in the Brescia vs Napoli game will put on AC Milan, Parma and Hellas Verona all of whom play later on Sunday. Brescia are second from bottom in the Serie A table and would look to cause an upset at home and push for safety. Napoli were 2-1 winners the last time these two clubs clashed in the Serie A and Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso would hope for a similar if not a more convincing result.

Brescia vs Napoli live streaming: Preview

It’s been a season of turmoil for Napoli. While former manager Carlo Ancellotti managed to get the best out of his squad in the Champions League where they qualified for the knockouts, they struggled miserably in the Serie A, which saw him leave for Everton and former AC Milan manager Gattuso was brought on board as his replacement. While all has not been ideal, Gattuso in his short time has managed to steer Napoli to wins over Juventus, Inter Milan and Lazio.

Napoli enter the Brescia vs Napoli fixture as favourites and are expected to grab all three points with ease, but it would be prudent to not taker their opponents as pushovers, considering their battle for survival.

Brescia won promotion to the Serie A last season and are battling relegation this season. Brescia are second from bottom in the Serie A standings and would hope to snatch some points at home against Napoli in bid to boost their survival chances. Brescia are winless in their last nine games and would wish to clinch as points as they can in the Brescia vs Napoli fixture to cut the gap on 17th placed Sampdoria, which currently sits at seven points.

Brescia vs Napoli live streaming: Serie A Standings

Brescia vs Napoli live streaming: Team News

Napoli are without Arkadiusz Milik and Elseid Hysaj for the Brescia clash. Hirving Lozano and Kevin Malcuit are absentees for the Brescia vs Napoli clash. For Brescia, Florian Aye is suspended for the game, while Andrea Cistana, Ernesto Torregrossa and Romulo Souza are out of Brescia vs Napoli due to their respective injuries.

Brescia vs Napoli live streaming: Predicted Line-ups

Alfonso, Sabelli, Mateju, Chancellor, Martella, Bisoli, Tonali, Dessena, Zmrhal, Donnarumma, Balotelli. Napoli: Ospina, Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Maksimovic, Rui, Fabian, Demme, Elmas, Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.

Brescia vs Napoli live streaming and match details

Where: Stadio Mario Rigamonti, Brescia

Stadio Mario Rigamonti, Brescia When: Friday, February 21, 2020. (Saturday, February 22 IST)

Friday, February 21, 2020. (Saturday, February 22 IST) Kick-Off: 1:30 AM IST

1:30 AM IST Serie A live Telecast: Sony ESPN Networks and Sony LIV

