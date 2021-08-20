Last Updated:

Brest Vs PSG Live Streaming: How To Watch PSG Ligue 1 Game Live & Will Messi Play Tonight?

After missing the first two matches Lionel Messi could be out for the third straight match after being not included in PSG squad for Brest vs PSG Ligue 1 game.

Lionel Messi PSG debut

Paris Saint Germain has made a great start to their Ligue 1 campaign winning both their opening matches played so far. Mauricio Pochettino will next face Brest on Saturday on August 21 and will look to make it the third straight win on the trot. Apart from watching Brest vs PSG match, fans are also curious to know Will Messi play tonights Brest vs PSG game.

How to watch Brest vs PSG live streaming 

The live broadcast of Brest vs PSG match will not be televised in India. As per Insidesport fans who want to catch Brest vs PSG live streaming can go to TV5Monde which can be watched online on the Jio TV app.

Will Messi play tonights Brest vs PSG game

French daily L’Equipe has reported that Lionel Messi will not be included in Paris St Germain’s squad for Friday’s Ligue 1 game at Brest. Pochettino in his press conference said "the group will be communicated after the press conference. On the presence of Leo, we do not know yet but we are very satisfied with what he shows. Everything is very positive, he adapted very quickly". The 34-year-old Messi is yet to make an appearance for  PSG after joining the French team from Barcelona earlier this month. He was presented to the fans ahead of PSG’s 4-2 home win over Strasbourg on Saturday.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino on the upcoming match against Brest

Pochettino in the press conference also stated that the team is more focused on the job and win the match to continue the good start to the season. He said, "All matches are very difficult. We have respect for every opponent. We had some problems in winning the first two matches and the match against Brest will also be tough. They are a team that wants to play good football. All the teams are motivated when they face Paris Saint-Germain. We will have to be focused and do our job. We are doing it well at the moment, and we will have to do it on Friday. We have to win this game to continue our good start to the season."

