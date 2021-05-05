BRG Vs PAC Dream11 Prediction: Braga Vs Pacos Ferreira Top Fantasy Picks, Match Preview

SC Braga will go up against FC Pacos Ferreira on Matchday 31 of the Primeira Liga 2020-21 season. The match is set to begin at 11:30 PM IST (7:00 PM local time) from the Braga Municipal Stadium, Portugal on May 5, 2021. Here is our BRG vs PAC Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Primeira Liga: SC Braga vs FC Pacos Ferreira match preview

As the top flight of the Portuguese football league system, the Primeira Liga, nears the end of its league stages, SC Braga will take on FC Pacos Ferreira on Wednesday, May 5. With just three weeks of play remaining, both teams will hope to climb further up the table and finish within the top two. Currently at the 4th place with a record of 18-4 this season, Braga will have to win each of their games going forward to stand a chance of making it into the top 3.

They will come into this game off disappointing 0-1 losses in their last two games. Meanwhile, just below them at 5th place, Pacos Ferreira will play for pride as their 14-6 record puts them firmly out of contention for a top-three place. Despite their lower ranking, they will have the upper hand in this game as they come off a close 1-0 win which was preceded by a 1-1 draw and a massive four losses on the trot.

Injury and Availability News

Braga will come into this game without Ali Musrati (suspension) in the lineup, They will also be without Luri Medeiros, David Carmo and Francisco Moura who are all recovering from injuries. Meanwhile, Pacos de Ferreira's Helder Ferreira will also miss this game due to suspension along with Fernando Fonseca.

BRG vs PAC Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

BRG: Matheus Lima Magalhães; Vitor Tormena, Bruno Rodrigues, Nuno Sequeira; Ricardo Esgaio, Andre Castro, Fransergio Barbosa, Wenderson Galeno; Nicolas Gaitan, Andraz Sporar, Ricaardo Horta

PAC: Jordi; Ze Uilton, Marcelo dos Santos, Gonzaga, Pedro Rebocho; Luíz Carlos Martins Moreira, Stephen Eustaquio, Bruno Costa; Joao Pedro, Douglas Tanque, Luther Singh

BRG vs PAC best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Ricardo Horta

Vice-Captain – Douglas Tanque

Ricardo Horta and Douglas Tanque will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

BRG vs PAC Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Matheus Lima Magalhães

Defenders: Pedro Rebocho, Nuno Sequeira, Bruno Rodrigues, Ze Uilton

Midfielders: Bruno Costa, Wenderson Galaeno, Stephen Eustaqio, Fransergio

Forwards: Ricardo Horta, Douglas Tanque

BRG vs PAC Dream11 Prediction

According to our BRG vs PAC Dream11 prediction, SC Braga are likely to edge past FC Pacos Ferreira and win this match.

Note: The BRG vs PAC player record and as a result, the BRG vs PAC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BRG vs PAC Dream11 team and BRG vs PAC prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: SC Braga and FC Pacos Ferreira Twitter