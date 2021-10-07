Brighton & Hove Albion Player Arrested Over Suspicion Of Alleged Sexual Assault: Report

Brighton and Hove Albion are currently flying high in the English Premier League, having made a solid start to their 2021 campaign. The Graham Potter managed side is currently sixth on the points table and will look to continue their good form when the league resumes after the international break.

However, off the field, things have not been great for the club with news emerging about one of the team's players being arrested by police on suspicions of sexual assaulting a woman in Sussex town.

Brighton player arrested

While the name of the Brighton and Hove Albion football player has not been revealed due to legal reasons, The Guardian has reported that Sussex police said a man in his 40s and a man in his 20s were arrested after the alleged incident at a Brighton venue in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The Premier League club also confirmed a player was involved in the investigation.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Two men have been arrested after a woman reported being sexually assaulted at a venue in Brighton, in the early hours of Wednesday. A man in his 40s and a man in his 20s, both from Brighton, were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and remain in police custody at this time.” He added that the woman is receiving specialist support from officers.

A Brighton and Hove Albion spokesperson said, “Brighton and Hove Albion are aware that one of its players is assisting police with the investigation of an alleged offence. The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is, therefore, unable to make further comment at this time.” It remains to be seen whether the player will be available for Brighton’s next fixture, away at Norwich City on October 16.

Recently Brighton missed out on the chance of reaching the top of the points table with Chelsea after drawing the match against Arsenal. The team managed just two attempts on target as Leandro Trossard, Dan Burn and Neal Maupay failed to capitalise on decent openings. Brighton in their next Premier League fixture will next take on Norwich.