Brighton Vs Arsenal Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion will host Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at The Amex on Tuesday, December 29. The Premier League Matchday 16 clash between Brighton and Arsenal is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM BST (11:30 PM IST). Here's a look at the Brighton vs Arsenal team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

Brighton vs Arsenal match preview

Brighton are currently 16th in the Premier League standings and have notched up 13 points from their 15 games so far. However, Graham Potter's side are winless in their last six league outings, picking up just four points from a possible 18. The South Coast club were held to a 2-2 draw against West Ham on Sunday despite taking the lead twice during the game.

On the other hand, Arsenal recorded their first league victory in nearly two months on Saturday - a 3-1 win over Chelsea. The Gunners have endured their worst start to a Premier League campaign in 46 years as they currently sit 15th in the Premier League standings with just 17 points from their 15 games. Mikel Arteta has come under heavy scrutiny over the past few months but reports claim that the Arsenal board are prepared to back the Spaniard during the winter transfer window.

Brighton vs Arsenal team news, injuries and suspensions

For Brighton, right-back Tariq Lamptey is set to miss out on the game against Arsenal due to a hamstring injury. Joel Veltman is likely to fill in for Lamptey. Adam Lallana is also in line to miss the game due to a groin problem.

For Arsenal, Gabriel Magalhaes will miss the game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Thomas Partey is also unlikely to recover for the trip to The Amex. However, star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to be recalled into the team.

Brighton vs Arsenal prediction

The two teams have had horrendous starts to their league campaigns and based on the recent form of both teams, our prediction for the game is a 1-1 draw.

Premier League live: How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live in India?

In India, the Brighton vs Arsenal game will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1/HD (11:30 PM IST). The Brighton vs Arsenal live stream will be made available on Disney + Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.

