Brighton Vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming: Team News And Premier League Standings Update

A Brighton side in top form will take on a resurgent Arsenal side at the American Express Community Stadium (AMEX) on Saturday. The match is scheduled to commence live at 10:00 PM IST on October 2.

Ahead of the exciting clash, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India and the Brighton vs Arsenal live streaming details in India.

Brighton vs Arsenal live streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch Premier League live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. Premier League games will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1 and 2 SD/HD. As for the Brighton vs Arsenal live streaming, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of all matches on the social media pages of the two teams and the Premier League.

Brighton vs Arsenal team news

Brighton predicted starting line-up: Robert Sanchez; Joel Veltman, Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn; Adam Lallana, Marc Cucurella, Yves Bissouma; Alexis Mac Allister, Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard

Arsenal predicted starting line-up: Aaron Ramsdale; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney; Thomas Partey, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Martin Odegaard; Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

PL table update: Brighton in sixth while Arsenal in tenth

Brighton have had an outstanding start to the Premier League campaign as they are currently in sixth place in the standings with 13 points after six games. They are interestingly levelling on points with reigning champions Manchester City, UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea, Manchester United and Everton.

On the other hand, Arsenal have had a disastrous start to their 2021/22 Premier League season, even though results have improved significantly in recent weeks. The Gunners began the season with three back to back defeats against Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City. Since then, Mikel Arteta's side have managed to beat Norwich City, Burnley, and most importantly, arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Arsenal defeated Tottenham 3-1 last week to move one place ahead of them into tenth with nine points.

Image: AP