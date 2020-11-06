Brighton Vs Burnley Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Brighton & Hove Albion could not survive Tottenham Hotspur's barrage in their previous Premier League clash last week, suffering a narrow defeat to Jose Mourinho's side. To mend ways and dust off the criticism, the Seagulls will look to bag their first victory in over six games across all competitions when they come up against Burnley on Matchday 8 of the Premier League.

How to watch Brighton vs Burnley live? Brighton vs Burnley live stream

The live broadcast for the Premier League clash will be available on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. The Brighton vs Burnley live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams.

Venue: Falmer Stadium

Premier League live stream date: Friday, November 6, 2020

Premier League live stream time: 11 pm IST

Brighton vs Burnley prediction and preview

Brighton come into this game following a close 2-1 defeat against Jose Mourinho's Spurs in the previous Premier League clash. The Seagulls have managed just one victory in the competition, which came against Newcastle United. They have bagged five points in seven games and are placed 16th in the Premier League.

On the other hand, Burnley were humiliated 3-0 by Chelsea in the previous game and have not managed a victory in their previous six games across all competitions, with none in the Premier League specifically. Burnley sit at the bottom of the Premier League table with just one point.

Brighton vs Burnley team news

Brighton manager Graham Potter has some key injury concerns ahead of the Matchday 8 fixture. Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Christian Walton are doubtful for the game, while Florin Andone, Jose Izquierdo and Solly March are set to stay on the sidelines due to their respective injuries. Meanwhile, Lewis Dunk stands suspended.

Sean Dyche has fewer injury woes than Brighton. There's no clarity on Ben Mee's availability for the clash, while Jack Cork is out due to an ankle injury. Erik Pieters and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are out dut to their respective calf injuries.

Brighton vs Burnley prediction

Brighton start off as the favourites to win the game against Burnley.

Image courtesy: Brighton Twitter