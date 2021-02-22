Brighton Vs Crystal Palace Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

14th-placed Crystal Palace will travel to the Amex to face 16th-placed Brighton as each team looks to move higher up and away from the relegation zone. The Seagulls take on the Eagles in the Premier League on Monday night. The game will be played at the Amex and will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Tuesday, February 23rd. Here's a look at where to watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace live stream and the Premier League table.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace prediction and preview

Having kept five clean sheets in their last six games in the Premier League, Brighton are the team to beat in the lower half of the table. In this recent run of games, not only did they beat the likes of Leeds United but they also defeated Tottenham and defending champions Liverpool in the process. Despite impressive performances throughout the season, Brighton find themselves in 16th place with 26 points, just 4 points off the relegation places. A win for Brighton could see them leapfrog Crystal Palace into 14th place.

In comparison, Crystal Palace have fared poorly in recent weeks after losing their previous 2 league games, including at home to Burnley. With the Eagles' poor form at the back, having conceded 42 goals, Roy Hodgson faces a tough task ahead. If Crystal Palace are to survive this season, they will need to find their form quickly as they face a tough run of fixtures ahead. In their remaining 14 games, Palace still have to play against 9 of the top 10 teams. Hence, winning against fellow relegation rivals is all the more important. However, with Brighton's much-improved defence, it seems likely that Graham Potter's men will extend their run of unbeaten games with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace are unlikely to have Wilfried Zaha back after a knee injury, but recent arrival Jean-Philippe Mateta could return. Gary Cahill and Andros Townsend are likely to return to the squad while James Mccarthy may feature in the match after returning to training this week. As for Brighton, they remain without the highly-rated right-back Tariq Lamptey while Adam Webster could return from injury.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace team news: Predicted line-ups

Brighton: Sanchez; White, Dunk, Webster; Veltman, Gross, Bissouma, Burn; Mac Allister, Trossard; Maupay

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Clyne, Dann, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Townsend, Kouyate, Riedewald, Eze; Benteke, Mateta

Where to watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace live stream?

In India, the Brighton vs Crystal Palace game will be shown live on Star Sports Select 1/HD and the stream is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams. The match will begin on Tuesday, February 23 at 1:30 AM IST.

