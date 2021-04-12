Brighton Vs Everton Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Champions League-chasing Everton will take on Brighton and Hove Albion in the final match of Matchday 31 of the Premier League. The game will be played at The Amex Stadium and will begin at 12:45 AM IST on Tuesday, April 13. Here's a look at where to watch Brighton vs Everton live stream, team news and our prediction for the same.

Brighton vs Everton prediction and preview

Hosts Brighton have been one of the toughest defences to crack in the Premier League, but the Seagulls are yet to break away from the relegation picture. Graham Potter's side are currently 16th in the Premier League table, and could go two points clear of Burnley with a win on Monday night. Brighton bounced back with back-to-back wins over Southampton and Newcastle, but were no match for Manchester United last time out, as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford.

As for Everton, the Toffees have done well to remain in the Champions League qualification picture, and a win will put them only five points behind West Ham, who are fourth in the Premier League table, with a game in hand. Carlo Ancelotti's side are winless in their last four games and will need a much better performance if they have to break through a resilient Brighton defence. Everton will be favourites for the clash despite their struggles against Crystal Palace last time out, and hosts Brighton will have their work cut out for this one.

Brighton vs Everton team news

Brighton defenders Adam Webster and Dan Burn have both recovered from recent injuries, but are likely to feature from the bench following their long layoffs. Solly March and Tariq Lamptey are still unavailable for selection, while Aaron Connolly and Florin Connolly and Florin Andone remain doubts for the game against Everton. The Toffees will be without the services of Abdoulaye Doucoure, Fabian Delph and Bernard, while Andre Gomes is also a huge doubt with a hamstring niggle. Jordan Pickford will also remain out.

Brighton vs Everton team news: Predicted XI

Brighton: Sanchez; White, Dunk, Burn; Gross, Bissouma, Lallana, Moder; Trossard; Welbeck, Maupay

Where to watch Brighton vs Everton live?

In India, the Brighton vs Everton game will be shown live on the Star Sports network. The Brighton vs Everton live stream is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams. The game kicks off at 12:45 AM IST on Tuesday, April 13.

