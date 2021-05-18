Brighton Vs Manchester City Prediction, Team News And Live Streaming Details

Brighton & Hove Albion take on champions Manchester City in the Premier League on Tuesday, May 18, with the Citizens looking to build momentum ahead of their Champions League final clash against Chelsea towards the end of the month. The PL matchday 37 clash between the two teams at the Falmer Stadium is scheduled to commence at 7:00 PM BST (11:30 PM IST). Here's a look at the Brighton vs Manchester City team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the contest.

Brighton vs Manchester City: PL matchday 37 game preview

Brighton are currently in 17th place on the Premier League table but have secured safety and will be playing their football in the Premier League next season. The Seagulls finished 15th and 17th in their two previous seasons in the Premier League and are now keen on finishing the season on a positive note, possibly with a shock win over Man City. Brighton were held to a 1-1 draw against West Ham on Sunday, denting the Hammers' hopes of a top-four finish.

Man City, meanwhile, were involved in a hugely entertaining 4-3 victory away to Newcastle United on Friday. Pep Guardiola made several changes for the trip to St James' Park, with Scott Carson handed a surprise start for the club in goal ahead of the 35-year-old's playing contract expiring at the end of the season. The Cityzens will only be looking to build momentum ahead of their maiden UCL final against Chelsea later this month.

Brighton vs Manchester City team news, injuries and suspensions

Brighton will remain without their captain Lewis Dunk and top goalscorer Neal Maupay after the duo were both sent off in the recent defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, but they will be available again for the final day trip to Arsenal. Joel Veltman and Davy Propper could also miss out due to calf and ankle injuries respectively. However, Solly March and Tariq Lamptey are ruled out for the rest of the season.

Man City will travel to the south coast without Kevin De Bruyne due to a minor muscle injury. The Belgian will not be risked prior to the Champions League final. Guardiola could also ring in the changes with Ederson, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden unlikely to feature.

Brighton vs Manchester City prediction

Man City are expected to test their bench strength against Brighton on Tuesday. However, Brighton still have a number of key players out injured. Our prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for the visitors.

Premier League live stream: How to watch Brighton vs Manchester City live?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD (11:30 PM IST). The Brighton vs Manchester City live stream will be available on Disney + Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates from the game can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

