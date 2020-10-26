Brighton Vs West Brom Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Brighton and Hove Albion will face off against West Brom on Matchday 6 of the Premier League season on Monday. The Baggies will travel to The Amex for the clash which will kick off at 8:30 pm IST. Here's a look at the Brighton vs West Brom live stream details, team news and our prediction for the game.

Brighton vs West Brom prediction and preview

Graham Potter's Brighton were touted as one of the dark horses this season but have stumbled in the first few weeks of their Premier League schedule. The Seagulls have registered just a solitary win so far this campaign and find themselves just three points clear of relegation in the Premier League table. They will be visited by West Brom, who are yet to win a Premier League game this season after winning promotion from the championship.

Slaven Bilic's side have been largely disappointing but have showcased their potential for giant-killing after their 3-3 draw against Chelsea on Matchday 3. Brighton are favourites for this Monday night football clash and West Brom will likely need something special to deny the hosts three points.

Brighton vs West Brom team news

Brighton will be without captain Lewis Dunk, who was sent off in their game against Crystal Palace. New signing Danny Welbeck is a doubt as he builds up his match fitness while wingers Alireza Jahanbaksh and Jose Izquierdo will miss out due to injuries. Florin Andone is ruled out until March due to an ACL injury. For West Brom, Hal Robson-Kanu is ruled out along with Sam Field as the duo recover from their respective injuries.

Brighton vs West Brom probable line-ups

Brighton: Matt Ryan; Adam Webster, Ben White, Daniel Burn; Tariq Lamptey, Yves Bissouma, Steven Alzate, Solly March; Adam Lallana, Leandro Trossard; Neal Maupay

Matt Ryan; Adam Webster, Ben White, Daniel Burn; Tariq Lamptey, Yves Bissouma, Steven Alzate, Solly March; Adam Lallana, Leandro Trossard; Neal Maupay West Brom: Sam Johnstone; Darnell Furlong, Branislav Ivanovic, Ahmed Hegazy, Conor Townsend; Conor Gallagher, Jake Livermore, Filip Krovinovic; Matheus Pereira, Callum Robinson, Grady Diangana

Brighton vs West Brom live stream details

The live telecast of Brighton vs West Brom will be available on Star Sports Select 2 in India. The Brighton vs West Brom live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media. The match begins at 8:30 pm IST on Monday.

(Image Courtesy: West Brom, Brighton Twitter)