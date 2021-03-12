Brisbane Roar Vs Adelaide United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, W-League 2021 Preview

Brisbane Roar will battle it out against Adelaide United in the Westfield W-League following their humiliating defeat against Canberra United. The match will be played on Friday, March 12, 2021. Here are the Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United live stream details, schedule, preview and other key details of the match.

Where to watch Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United live?

There will be no official broadcast for the W-League in India. But the Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and App. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United live:

Venue: Lions FC Stadium

Date: Friday, March 12, 2021

Time: 3.35 PM IST

Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United prediction and preview

Brisbane Roar could not escape a humiliating defeat against Canberra United in the previous W-League clash. Nickoletta Flannery, Grace Maher, Michelle Heyman and Bianca Galic scored a goal each for Canberra United. Emily Gielnik struck one goal back for Roar but could not cut down on the goal deficit any further.

On the other hand, Adelaide United arrive into the game following a scintillating win over Sydney FC. Maruschka Waldus and Mallory Weber scored one goal each to bag an all-important three points for their side, even as Adelaide United went on to maintain a clean sheet.

Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United team news

Rosie Sutton remains the only major absentee for Brisbane Roar due to a knee injury. Meanwhile, in a major boost for the team, two players - Sharn Freier and Anna Margraf have been called up for the match against Adelaide United.

Georgia Campagnale misses out for Adelaide United due to personal reasons, while Dylan Holmes is no more with the club. Besides, the likes of Laura Johns, Ella Tonkin, Abbey Burns and Lara Kirkby have been called up for the clash on Friday.

W-League standings update

The two teams have bagged an equal number of points this season - 19. Brisbane Roar, however, sit second on the W-League standings due to a better goal difference ratio while Adelaide United sit in the third spot. Brisbane Roar have four wins in the previous five league games, while Adelaide United have racked up three victories and a draw in the previous five games.

Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United prediction

Brisbane Roar are the favourites to win the clash against Adelaide United 2-1.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Brisbane Roar Twitter