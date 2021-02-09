Brisbane Roar Vs Macarthur Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Game Preview

Brisbane Roar will battle it out against Macarthur in A-League after hammering Melbourne Victory in the previous fixture. The match will be played on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Here are the Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur live stream details, schedule, preview, team news, prediction and other details of the match.

Where to watch Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur live?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League fixtures in India. But the Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur live stream will be provided on the My Football Live App, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur live -

Venue: Dolphin Oval

Date: Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Time: 2.05 pm IST

Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur prediction and preview

Brisbane Roar arrive into the game in top form following their sensational victory against Melbourne Victory. Dylan Wenzel-Halls bagged the opener as early as the 9th minute, while Scott McDonald and Riku Danzaki struck twice each to rake up a 5-2 scoreline.

On the other hand, Macarthur were forced to settle for a draw against Western Sydney Wanderers FC. Aleksander Jovanovic and Aleksander Susnjar put Macarthur in the front on two occasions only for Graham Dorrans and Simon Cox to equalise respectively.

Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur team news

Brisbane Roar received a major boost when none of the players was reported to have sustained any injuries. Effectively, the entire squad will be available for the clash on Tuesday. Interestingly, a couple of players - Jack Hingert and Alex Parsons have been called up for the game.

Milislav Popovic is out for an indefinite period for Macarthur due to a hamstring injury. Besides, James Meredith and Charles M’Mombwa have been excluded from the squad due to technical reasons. Jake McGing, Mark Milligan, Michael Ruhs and Antonis Martis have been included in the squad for the clash.

Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur probable XIs

Brisbane Roar: Jamie Young, Scott Neville, Tom Aldred, Macaulay Gillesphey, Jordan Courtney-Perkins, Aiden O'Neill, Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Stefan Mauk, Jay O'Shea, Brad Inman, Roy O'Donovan.

Macarthur: Adam Federici, Ivan Franjic, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Aleksandar Šušnjar, James Meredith, Beñat Etxebarria, Denis Genreau, Markel Susaeta, Loïc Puyo, Tommy Oar, Matt Derbyshire.

A-League standings update

Brisbane Roar have endured to a sensational form this season with four victories and one defeat. Roar have bagged 12 points as they sit second on the A-League points table and are on a four-game winning streak. On the other hand, Macarthur sit sixth in the A-League standings with two victories, defeats and draws each. Macarthur have just one victory in the previous five games.

Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur prediction

Brisbane Roar are the favourites to win the game 2-1 against Macarthur.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Brisbane Roar Twitter