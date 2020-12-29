Brisbane Roar Vs Melbourne City FC Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Preview

Brisbane Roar will square off against Melbourne City FC in the second match of the A-League 2020-21 season. The match will be played on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Here are the Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City FC live stream details, schedule, preview, team news and other details of the match.

How to watch Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City FC live? Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City FC live stream

There will be no broadcast for the A-League fixtures in India. But the Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City FC live stream will be available on the My Football YouTube channel. Besides, the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City FC live.

Venue: Dolphin Oval

Date: Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Time: 1.35 pm IST

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City FC prediction and preview

This season, it's all #ForTheCrest.



Be there for every goal, every moment. Don't miss a moment of the action as a Brisbane Roar 2020/21 member! 👊



Orange memberships available from just $70 👉 https://t.co/zO7IKBkCCy pic.twitter.com/oFnlfCCayO — Brisbane Roar FC (@brisbaneroar) December 15, 2020

The two teams arrive into the current campaign following a decent performance the previous term. Melbourne City managed to finish second in the A-League standings last season, racking up 47 points in 26 games. They lost out the title race to Sydney FC by a six-point difference. On the other hand, Brisbane Roar managed a top-four finish in the A-League standings last term, bagging 40 points in 26 games. The team won 11 games the previous campaign while being on the losing side on seven occasions.

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City FC team news

Brisbane Roar: Macklin Freke, Jamie Young, Macaulay Gillesphey, Danny Kim, Corey Brown, Tom Aldred, Jack Hingert, Jai Ingham, Riku Danzaki, Joseph Champness, George Mells, Jesse Daley, Rahmat Akbari, Dylan Wenzel-Halls, James O'Shea, Scott McDonald, Izaack Powell, Jordan Courtney-Perkins, Josh-Brindell South, Keegan Jalacic, Alex Parsons, George Mells, Danny Kim, Kai Trewin, Masato Kudo

Melbourne City FC: Tom Glover, Matthew Sutton, Ahmed Taleb, Scott Jamieson, Curtis Good, Richard Windbichler, Conor Metcalfe, Harrison Delbridge, Scott Jamieson, Rostyn Griffiths, Aiden O'Neill, Jamie Maclaren, Florin Berenguer, Nathaniel Atkinson, Naoki Tsubaki, Taras Gomulka, Marco Tilio, Craig Noone, Stefan Colakovski, Adrián Luna, Scott Galloway, Kerrin Stokes, Lucas Portelli, Mitchell Graham, Benjamin Garuccio, Idrus Abdulahi, Raphael Borges-Rodrigues, Andrew Nabbout, Marco Tilio

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City FC prediction

Melbourne City FC are the favourites to win the match against Brisbane Roar.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in these predictions.

Image courtesy: Brisbane Roar Twitter