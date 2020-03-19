Brisbane Roar Vs Newcastle Jets Live Streaming Details, Team News, A-League Match Preview

A-League is one amongst the few leagues which are still being played. However, the Australian authorities have decided to hold all the games behind closed doors. Brisbane Roar host Newcastle Jets for their Matchday 22 clash in the A-League 2019-20 season. Brisbane Roar are on the fourth spot of the points table with 9 wins and 7 losses in the season so far (Draws 5). Brisbane Roar have banked a total of 32 points in the season so far. They have won thrice in their last five games (Draw 1, Loss 1).

Western Newcastle Jets are on the 9th spot of the A-League table with 5 wins in 20 games (Draws 6, Losses 9). Newcastle Jets have not lost a single game in their last five games (Wins 3, Draws 2). They have just scored 24 goals in the season so far and have conceded 37 goals and have a goal difference of -13.

A-League live: Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets live streaming details

Competition: Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets, A-League Where: Robina Stadium When: Friday, March 20, 2020. Kick-Off: 2:00 PM IST

The Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets live streaming can be done on the My Football ap, or on the My Football Youtube channel.

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets: Brisbane Roar's splendid run at home

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets team news

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets team news: Brisbane Roar full squad

Max Crocombe, Jamie Young, Macklin Freke, Daniel Bowles, Macaulay Gillesphey, Aaron Reardon, Kai Trewin, Jordan Courtney-Perkins, Corey Brown, Tom Aldred, Jai Ingham, Bradden Inman, Aiden O'Neill, George Mells, Jake McGing, Rahmat Akbari, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Dylan Wenzel-Halls, James O'Shea, Izaack Powell, Mirza Muratovic, Scott McDonald

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets team news: Newcastle Jets full squad

Glen Moss, Lewis Italiano, Keegan Hughes, Noah James, Bobby Burns, Kaine Sheppard, Matthew Millar, Lachlan Jackson, Connor O’Toole, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Benjamin Kantarovski, Steven Ugarkovic, Wes Hoolahan, Abdiel Arroyo, Dimitrios Petratos, Nick Fitzgerald, Johnny Koutroumbis, Matthew Ridenton, Patrick Langlois, Angus Thurgate, Roy O’Donovan, Kosta Petratos, Jack Simmons, Yerasimakis Petratos

