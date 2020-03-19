The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Brisbane Roar Vs Newcastle Jets Live Streaming Details, Team News, A-League Match Preview

Football News

Western Newcastle Jets are on the 9th spot of the A-League table with 5 wins in 20 games. Read for more info on Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets

A-League is one amongst the few leagues which are still being played. However, the Australian authorities have decided to hold all the games behind closed doors. Brisbane Roar host Newcastle Jets for their Matchday 22 clash in the A-League 2019-20 season. Brisbane Roar are on the fourth spot of the points table with 9 wins and 7 losses in the season so far (Draws 5). Brisbane Roar have banked a total of 32 points in the season so far. They have won thrice in their last five games (Draw 1, Loss 1). 

Western Newcastle Jets are on the 9th spot of the A-League table with 5 wins in 20 games (Draws 6, Losses 9). Newcastle Jets have not lost a single game in their last five games (Wins 3, Draws 2). They have just scored 24 goals in the season so far and have conceded 37 goals and have a goal difference of -13.

Also Read | Coronavirus Lockdown: Willian To Stick With Chelsea This Season Even If His Contract Ends

A-League live: Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets live streaming details

  1. Competition: Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets, A-League
  2. Where: Robina Stadium
  3. When: Friday, March 20, 2020.
  4. Kick-Off: 2:00 PM IST

The Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets live streaming can be done on the My Football ap, or on the My Football Youtube channel. 

Also Read | Coronavirus Lockdown: What Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos And Other LaLiga Stars Are Up To

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets: Brisbane Roar's splendid run at home

Also Read | Man City Star Ilkay Gundogan's Top Three List Has Glaring Cristiano Ronaldo Omission

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets team news

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets team news: Brisbane Roar full squad

Max Crocombe, Jamie Young, Macklin Freke, Daniel Bowles, Macaulay Gillesphey, Aaron Reardon, Kai Trewin, Jordan Courtney-Perkins, Corey Brown, Tom Aldred, Jai Ingham, Bradden Inman, Aiden O'Neill, George Mells, Jake McGing, Rahmat Akbari, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Dylan Wenzel-Halls, James O'Shea, Izaack Powell, Mirza Muratovic, Scott McDonald

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets team news: Newcastle Jets full squad

Glen Moss, Lewis Italiano, Keegan Hughes, Noah James, Bobby Burns, Kaine Sheppard, Matthew Millar, Lachlan Jackson, Connor O’Toole, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Benjamin Kantarovski, Steven Ugarkovic, Wes Hoolahan, Abdiel Arroyo, Dimitrios Petratos, Nick Fitzgerald, Johnny Koutroumbis, Matthew Ridenton, Patrick Langlois, Angus Thurgate, Roy O’Donovan, Kosta Petratos, Jack Simmons, Yerasimakis Petratos

Also Read | Man United Extend Nemanja Matic's Contract; Serbian To Stay At Old Trafford Till 2021

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
'TRUTH WILL TRIUMPH': SHIVRAJ
PM Modi
PM MODI'S ADVICE TO FIGHT COVID-19
Health Ministry
MINISTRY: NO COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Raveena Tandon
"MAY NIRBHAYA'S SOUL REST IN PEACE"
PM Modi
PM MODI GIVES HEALTH MANTRA
Ashok Gehlot
ASHOK GEHLOT SUPPORTS PM MODI