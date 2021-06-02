Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory prediction, team news and live stream details

Brisbane Roar will faceoff against Perth Glory in the penultimate fixture of the A-League, which is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, June 2 at 7:05 PM [Wednesday, June 2 at 2:35 PM IST] in Moreton Stadium, Australia. A victory against Perth will help Brisbane Roar to qualify for the playoffs. Here are our Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory prediction, stream details and Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory team news

Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory team news and game preview

Both the team have not had a memorable season, but a victory against Perth would be perfect to help increase the chances of Brisbane making it to the A-League playoffs. Brisbane will be hoping that their top goal scorer Riku Danzaki scores against their rivals on Wednesday. After a disappointing 2-0 loss against Western Sydney Wanderers, Brisbane will be hoping for a revival and a victory in this game would be perfect for them after they lost 3-1 to their opponents earlier this year. Brisbane have a list of injury problems going into the game and will head into the contest without Tom Aldred, Golgol Melrahtu and Jack Hingert.

Perth Glory have had a catastrophic A-League season and are placed 9th on the table. Perth will be hoping that their star players Bruno Fornaroli and Andy Keogh perform in the absence of Nicholas D'Agostino. They will be hoping to repeat their success against Brisbane with another win which will upset Brisbane's chance of qualifying for the Playoffs. The only omission for Perth Glory has been Nicholas D'Agostino who will be out of the team after getting another Australian team call-up.

Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory H2H record

In the previous 5 meetings between the sides, Brisbane have never managed to beat Perth. A loss for Perth Glory will put them out of Playoff contention.

Perth Glory 3 vs Brisbane Roar 1 [February, June 26, 2021]

Perth Glory 1 vs Brisbane Roar 1 [February, June 22, 2021

Perth Glory 1 vs Brisbane Roar 1 [February, October 13, 2019]

Perth Glory 4 vs Brisbane Roar 0 [February, June 16, 2019]

Perth Glory 4 vs Brisbane Roar 2 [ February, January 2019]

Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory prediction

With the exit of their star player Nicholas D'Agostino, Perth will face a huge challenge in Brisbane Roar. Our Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory prediction is a victory for Brisbane Roar in the all-important game that will determine their playoff position.

Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory live stream details

There will be no official streaming for the match in India. But the Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory live stream will be made available across various online platforms like sporticos.com and score bat for the Indian viewers. Viewers can also use Telstra stream and Kayo Sports to stream the match live. The league and the clubs will also be putting important updates and highlights on their social media handles.

A-League Table

The A-League table looks really interesting coming into the final game day. Melbourne United will finish at the top and have secured 48 points this season. New Castle Jets are currently placed at the bottom but a victory in their final game would mean that Melbourne Victory would finish at the bottom at the end of the season

