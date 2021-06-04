Brisbane Roar Vs Sydney FC Prediction, Team News And Live Stream Details

Brisbane Roar welcomes Sydney FC in their last match of the ongoing A-Leauge season on Saturday, June 5. The Australian domestic league match is set to be played at the Moreton Daily Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 3 PM AEST (10:35 AM IST) Let's have a look at the Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC prediction, team news alongside other details of this encounter.

Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC Team News

Brisbane Roar will be happy to see most of the players declared fit and in contention to start against Perth Glory on Saturday. The hosts will only be without one first-team player with Scott McDonald sidelined due to an injury and will not be able to participate in this fixture. Heading into the match following a narrow 2-1 win over Perth Glory in their latest outing, the hosts will be eager to continue on their positive run and look to get the better of their opponents on Saturday.

Sydney FC on the other hand will welcome back Adam Pavlesic to the matchday squad with the striker set to make his return after a 6-month stint on the sidelines due to a nasty head injury in December last year. However, Christopher Zuvela has failed to shrug off his injury and is expected to be in the treatment room for the Saturday clash. He is expected to be the only player sidelined for Sydney FC with the visitors not reporting any fresh injuries or health scares.

Where to watch Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC in India?

There will be no telecast of the match in India. However, fans can watch the clash on the official Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC live stream on ‘My Football’ YouTube channel and app. Live scores and updates will be available on the social media page of the A-League and the two teams.

Australia date and time: Saturday, June 5 at 3 PM AEST

Indian date and time: Saturday, June 5 at 10:35 AM

Venue: Moreton Daily Stadium, Australia

Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC Prediction

Brisbane Roar will head into the game as the third-ranked team on the A-League table while Sydney FC finds itself slotted a position above the hosts. Both the teams played out a 1-1 draw during their previous clash and are expected to play out a similar outcome on Saturday. We expect the match to end in a stalemate draw and predict Brisbane Roar FC and Sydney FC to split points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Brisbane Roar 1-1 Sydney FC