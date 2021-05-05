Brisbane Roar Vs Western United Prediction, Team News, Live Stream And A-League Preview

Brisbane Roar will take on Western United in the penultimate fixture of Matchday 19 of the A-league 2020/21 season. The game will be played at the Moreton Daily Stadium and will begin at 2:35 PM IST on Wednesday, May 5. Here's a look at where to watch Brisbane Roar vs Western United live stream, team news and our Brisbane Roar vs Western United prediction for the same.

Brisbane Roar vs Western United prediction and preview

Brisbane Roar saw their run of three successive wins end last time out when they settled for a 0-0 draw against Wellington Phoenix. The dropped points could be a huge missed opportunity as they look to catch up to the top four and are only four points behind Adelaide United in the A-League standings. Roar have now gone eight matches without conceding more than one goal in a game and could go as high as second in the table if they make the most of their three games in hand.

Western United meanwhile have had an upturn in fortunes as they look to improve on their mid-table finish. The visitors are currently sixth in the A-League standings, placing them three points behind Adelaide United. Western United have clinched eight points from four games, a return only bettered by their next opponents and have now gone 263 minutes of football without conceding a goal. Despite their recent form, Brisbane Roar will be favourites at home and are likely to clinch the three points on Wednesday.

Brisbane Roar vs Western United team news

Scott McDonald parted ways with Brisbane Roar and is naturally ruled out for the game, while Warren Moon is expected to make changes to the line-up following their 0-0 draw vs Phoenix. Josh Brindell-South could return to the team along with Dylan Wenzel-Halls for the game on Wednesday. As for Western United, Sebastian Pasquali is ruled out with injury, while Victor Sanchez is suspended after his sending off last week.

Brisbane Roar vs Western United team news: Predicted XIs

Brisbane Roar: Young; Neville, Trewin, Gillesphey; Brindell-South, O'Shea, Daley, Brown; Danzaki, Wenzel-Halls, Champness

Western United: Scott; Calver, Imai, Durante, Pain; Lustica, Uskok; Pierias, Diamanti, Wales; Berisha

Where to watch Brisbane Roar vs Western United live?

There will be no official broadcast for the A-League in India. But the Brisbane Roar vs Western United live stream will be available on the official My Football YouTube channel and app. The live scores and match developments will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. In Australia, the game will be broadcasted on ABC TV, Fox Sports 505 at 8:05 PM AEST. In India, the match kicks off at 2:35 PM IST.

