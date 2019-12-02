Benik Afobe's Daughter Amora Passes Away; Footballing World Offers Condolence

Bristol City striker Benik Afobe lost his two-year-old daughter Amora Afobe on Friday, November 29, 2019, after she developed a severe infection. The former Arsenal striker released a statement about the loss. The statement also asked the media to respect the family’s privacy as they were heartbroken and devastated.

Also Read | Netizens Flummoxed Over Euro 2020 Group F Draw Which Includes Portugal, France & Germany

Amora Afobe had developed severe infection

According to the statement, Amora Afobe (Benik Afobe’s daughter) was admitted to the hospital for treatment after she unexpectedly developed severe infection. She further suffered a number of health complications. Despite the doctors’ efforts, Amora passed away on Friday.

Our hearts break for Benik Afobe and his family following the tragic news of his daughter's passing this weekend.



The Wolves family are with you, Benik. pic.twitter.com/TYcXyAc7PJ — Wolves (@Wolves) December 1, 2019

Also Read | England Boss Southgate Excited About Croatia Rematch At Euro 2020

Footballers offer condolence to Benik Afobe and his family

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison extended his support to the Afobe family.

Benik Afobe, no words or messages on my shirt will ever be enough but just want you to know Me, Leicester city and the footballing world are here for you and your family. Stay strong at this heartbreaking time brother. pic.twitter.com/S0JCLkVxv6 — James Maddison (@Madders10) December 1, 2019

Wolverhampton Wanderers offered their condolences to the player and his family.

Our hearts break for Benik Afobe and his family following the tragic news of his daughter's passing this weekend.



The Wolves family are with you, Benik. pic.twitter.com/TYcXyAc7PJ — Wolves (@Wolves) December 1, 2019

Also Read | Euro 2020 Takes Shape As Netherlands, Germany And Croatia Qualify

His former club Arsenal expressed their support for their former player.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Benik Afobe’s daughter, Amora



Everyone in the Arsenal family sends love and support to Benik and his family at this heartbreaking time pic.twitter.com/1Z3khyzrph — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 1, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli also stated that he was heartbroken on hearing about the death of Afobe's daughter.

So sorry for your loss Benik. Heartbroken to hear the news. My thoughts are with you and the family. Stay strong brother 🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/yxy3BelJyJ — Dele (@dele_official) December 1, 2019

West Ham United's Jack Wilshere expressed his thoughts on the loss.

So sorry for your loss Benik. Heartbroken to hear the news. My thoughts are with you and the family. Stay strong brother 🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/yxy3BelJyJ — Dele (@dele_official) December 1, 2019

Also Read | Euro 2020 Qualifiers: 5 Games To Watch Out For On Matchday 9