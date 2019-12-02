The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Benik Afobe's Daughter Amora Passes Away; Footballing World Offers Condolence

Football News

Bristol City striker Benik Afobe's daughter Amora passed away recently due to severe infection. Clubs and players extended their support to the player.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Benik Afobe

Bristol City striker Benik Afobe lost his two-year-old daughter Amora Afobe on Friday, November 29, 2019, after she developed a severe infection. The former Arsenal striker released a statement about the loss. The statement also asked the media to respect the family’s privacy as they were heartbroken and devastated.

Also Read | Netizens Flummoxed Over Euro 2020 Group F Draw Which Includes Portugal, France & Germany

Amora Afobe had developed severe infection

According to the statement, Amora Afobe (Benik Afobe’s daughter) was admitted to the hospital for treatment after she unexpectedly developed severe infection. She further suffered a number of health complications. Despite the doctors’ efforts, Amora passed away on Friday.

Also Read | England Boss Southgate Excited About Croatia Rematch At Euro 2020

Footballers offer condolence to Benik Afobe and his family

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison extended his support to the Afobe family. 

Wolverhampton Wanderers offered their condolences to the player and his family.

Also Read | Euro 2020 Takes Shape As Netherlands, Germany And Croatia Qualify

His former club Arsenal expressed their support for their former player.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli also stated that he was heartbroken on hearing about the death of Afobe's daughter.

West Ham United's Jack Wilshere expressed his thoughts on the loss.

Also Read | Euro 2020 Qualifiers: 5 Games To Watch Out For On Matchday 9

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG