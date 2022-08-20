British High Commissioner To India Trolls Man United Fan At ISKCON, Video Goes Viral

The British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis took to his official Twitter handle on Friday and shared a video trolling a Manchester United fan. On the occasion of Janmashtami, Ellis visited a temple in New Delhi where he surprisingly, ran into a football fan, wearing a Manchester United shirt. Sharing the video, the British High Commissioner said, “Met a @ManUtd fan at the @iskcondelhi temple searching (understandably) for divine intervention."]

Met a @ManUtd fan at the @iskcondelhi temple searching (understandably) for divine intervention 😀 pic.twitter.com/Vv1JaEF132 — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 19, 2022

In the video, Alex Ellis can be heard saying, “To believe that Manchester United are going to win requires an act of faith." Replying to the official, the fan said, “Now I have come to the temple to Lord Krishna, I think that will allow Manchester United to win." Hearing this, the British High Commissioner to India said, “Lord Krishna has a great sense of humour. Don’t forget that."

“Maybe he can play for us in the centre mid-field,” the fan says while replying. The video was quick to go viral on social media and received replies from many football lovers. A fan from India said, “Same feeling sir. In India every second football fan of mufc. Big soft power of uk." At the same time, another Twitter user replied, “Ppl used to call the United fans as glory hunters. But considering the last decade with zero glory, United fanbase is still huge in India and are backin the club even at their lowest."

Manchester United fans react

Same feeling sir. In India every second football fan of mufc. Big soft power of uk. ❤ — Pradeep Pandey 🇮🇮🇳 (@PradeepRajPand4) August 19, 2022

Ppl used to call the United fans as glory hunters. But considering the last decade with zero glory, United fanbase is still huge in India and are backin the club even at their lowest — Deena MUFC (@deena0509) August 20, 2022

'Lord Krishna sent Casemiro to United on his birthday,' says a Manchester United fan

Meanwhile, another referred to the recent announcement about Real Madrid and Manchester United coming to terms on an agreement for the transfer of Casemiro from LaLiga to the Premier League. “Lord Krishna sent Casemiro to United on his birthday today. But as you said, Krishna indeed has a great sense of humour, so the "leela" behind this new signing is yet to be seen. Hare Krishna!,” the fan tweeted.

Lord Krishna sent Casemiro to United on his birthday today. But as you said, Krishna indeed has a great sense of humour, so the "leela" behind this new signing is yet to be seen. Hare Krishna! GGMU! 😃 — Echoes (@echoesvaj) August 19, 2022

United fans around the globe currently find themselves in an unfavourable position as the Old Trafford-based team has suffered a disappointing start to their Premier League 2022-23 campaign. With new manager Erik ten-Hag onboard, fans expected the 6th placed team in the standings last season to return to winning ways in the new season. However, United have started the season with back-to-back losses against Brighton and Brentford. They will face Liverpool in their next match on Tuesday.