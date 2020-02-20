BRU Vs MUN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News And Schedule

Manchester United take on Belgian club Club Brugge in their Europa League Round of 32 tie on Thursday. The Red Devils will look to rest a host of first-team regulars in order to maintain the fitness levels within the squad. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that January acquisition Odion Ighalo could be handed his first start against Club Brugge at the Jan Breydelstadion. You can play the BRU vs MUN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the BRU vs MUN Dream11 predictions and squad details.

BRU vs MUN Dream11 prediction

BRU vs MUN Dream11 prediction - Club Brugge squad

Senne Lammens, Ethan Horvath, Nick Shinton, Simon Mignolet, Maxim De Cuyper, Eduard Sobol, Eder Balanta, Odilon Kossounou, Matej Mitrovic, Simon Deli, Federico Ricca, Brandon Mechele, Clinton Mata, I Van Der Brempt, Thomas Van Den Keybus, Hans Vanaken, Ruud Vormer, Krepin Diatta, Siebe Schrijvers, Charles De Ketelaere, Amadou Sagna, Eder Balanta, Mats Rits, David Okereke, Mbaye Diagne, Percy Tau, Jelle Vossen, Thibault Vlietinck, Emmanuel Dennis, Lois Openda

BRU vs MUN Dream11 prediction - Manchester United squad

Nathan Bishop, David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Matej Kovar, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Andreas Pereira, Marcos Rojo, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Axel Tuanzebe, Ethan Laird, Brandon Williams, Di'Shon Bernard, Teden Mengi, Victor Lindelöf, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Daniel James, Angel Gomes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Nemanja Matic, James Garner, Scott McTominay, Tahith Chong, Arnau Puigmal, Max Taylor, Dylan Levitt, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, D'Mani Bughail-Mellor, Ethan Galbraith, Largie Ramazani

BRU vs MUN Dream11 match schedule

Date - Thursday, February 20, 2020

Kick-Off time - 11:25 PM (IST)

Venue - Jan Breydelstadion

BRU vs MUN Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: S Romero

Defenders: B Williams, A Wan-Bissaka, H Maguire (VC), V Lindelof

Midfielders: B Fernandes (C), M Rits, K Diatta, H Vanaken

Forwards: O Ighalo, D Okereke

Manchester United will start as favourites to win against Club Brugge.

Note: Please keep in mind that these BRU vs MUN Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. The BRU vs MUN Dream11 selections does not guarantee positive results in your games.

