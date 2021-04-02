Bruno Fernandes Clarifies 'April Fool's Day Prank', Fans Explode On Social Media

Following an impressive performance with the Portugal national team, Bruno Fernandes was back in the city of Manchester. He was quick to join his teammates in training with Manchester United on Wednesday. The very next day, i.e. April 1, the Portuguese superstar announced on Twitter that he will be taking questions from his fans but disappeared for a few hours, only to return to answer his fans. He has now offered a clarification that it wasn't any sort of April Fools Day prank.

Bruno Fernandes April Fools Day prank: Midfielder rubbishes prank rumours

Bruno Fernandes took to Twitter to announce that he will be taking in questions from his fans with the hashtag Ask Bruno. But he disappeared for several hours without answering any questions. It seemingly appeared that the midfielder had worked out an April Fools prank on his massive fan base.

But hours after announcing the question and answer section, Bruno Fernandes returned to take some questions. His Man United teammate David de Gea asked if the midfielder was a model. The former Sporting midfielder went on to claim that he isn't as talented as a Spaniard to play football and be a model at the same time.

Meanwhile, some disgruntled fans earlier believed that the Bruno Fernandes April Fools day prank was in play after the midfielder disappeared initially. But after answering several of his fans some hours later, the Portuguese international went on to clarify that it wasn't any sort of prank. He asserted that he was busy while stating that it isn't easy to be a father to two little kids.

Bruno Fernandes heaps praise on Iniesta, Zidane

Apart from the response to David de Gea, Bruno Fernandes had some incredible answers to intriguing questions. On being asked if he has tried to base his game on a former player, the midfielder was quick to mention Barcelona great Andres Iniesta, describing him as a legend of the sport.

Difficult to say, but from the ones I saw playing: @andresiniesta8 and Zidane — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) April 1, 2021

Bruno Fernandes was asked about his thoughts on the greatest midfielder in the history of football. He insisted that it was difficult to pick one player from a wide array of superstars, but he did go on to mention Andres Iniesta and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane as the greatest to have bossed the midfield. The Bruno Fernandes net worth stands at 7 million euros at present according to WTfoot.com (although this figure is not verified and might not be accurate).

Fans react to Bruno Fernandes' tweet

This is all what you care about not actually your position on the league table ðŸ˜­ — ðŸ‡¾ðŸ‡ªToToðŸŒŠ (@Utd_Kingsley) April 1, 2021

Leave the club, Andreas is clear!!! — ð—˜ð—®ð˜€ð˜†ðŸ¥¤ (@ftbleasy) April 1, 2021

Smith Rowe is better than you g — #ARTETA STAN ACCOUNTðŸâ¤ï¸ (@StanArteta) April 1, 2021

Bruno you didn't answer my question and I spread endless propðŸ¥º — Trey (@UTDTrey) April 1, 2021

Fooling everyone just like how you've fooled the world and made them believe you're a good footballer. You're a false footballer who plays for himself not the team. If we remove your goals and assists you're literally a Sunday league level player — Elite MartialðŸ‡µðŸ‡° (@MysticalMartial) April 1, 2021

Bruno Fernandes stats as Man Utd struggle vs Man City in Premier League standings

Bruno Fernandes has been in thrilling form this season. He has already notched up 23 goals across all competitions this season, while also racking up 13 assists to his credit. Meanwhile, Man United sit second in the Premier League standings, 14 points adrift of league leaders Manchester City. The Red Devils will take on Brighton in the first game after the international break on Sunday (Monday according to IST).

Image courtesy: Man United Twitter