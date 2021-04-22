Bruno Fernandes Could QUIT Manchester United Because Of Paul Pogba; Here's How

Even though Manchester United are experiencing a prolonged spell of success, they may have some concerns going into the next season. Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes has revealed that his contract extension hinges entirely on teammate Paul Pogba signing a new contract. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want to keep hold of both players as they have formed a fantastic partnership in the middle of the park.

Bruno Fernandes contract extension to take place if Paul Pogba follows suit

On Thursday, Bruno Fernandes revealed to SunSport that he sees Paul Pogba as a key figure if the Red Devils are to close the gap to Manchester City in the Premier League. Pogba's current deal will expire at the end of next season after Manchester United triggered a one-year extension in October. The Red Devils are either looking to get Pogba to commit to new terms or allow him to leave this summer rather than lose him on a free transfer.

Bruno Fernandes has been a revelation since joining Manchester United from Sporting CP for €80 million in January last year. Fernandes has been directly involved in 27 goals (16 goals and 11 assists) in the Premier League this season. As a result, United are keen to extend the Portuguese international's stay at Old Trafford despite his contract ending in 2025.

Moreover, according to reports United have already approached Bruno Fernandes over a new five-year contract worth £200,000 a week. However, it is believed that Fernandes is unwilling to enter talks until he sees how the club performs in the summer transfer window. Manchester United are looking at a number of big signings this summer that includes Dortmund's star duo of Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho.

Paul Pogba transfer news

According to reports, Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola will play a key role in deciding his next destination. In an interview with Tuttosport, Raiola had claimed that the player's stint at Old Trafford was nearing an end, thereby causing rage amongst the Old Trafford faithful. Pogba has been linked with a sensational return to Juventus while a move to Real Madrid is also a possibility.

Paul Pogba seemed increasingly unsettled at Manchester United while Jose Mourinho was in charge, but with Solsksjaer things seemed to have improved. With Pogba appearing more settled now, he could decide to extend his stay at Old Trafford. That would be excellent news for Manchester United fans as that could mean that Bruno Fernandes also signs a contract extension.