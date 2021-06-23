Bruno Fernandes Criticised By Former Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Over Portugal Showing

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has made a controversial statement accusing Bruno Fernandes of ghosting in the ongoing European Championship. The AS Roma head coach has claimed that the midfielder, who has been a constant feature for the Portugal side in the ongoing Euro 2020 has beekin tang up space on the pitch but "not playing”.

Jose Mourinho says Portugal have been playing with 10 men because of Bruno Fernandes 👀 pic.twitter.com/hxWb7HJNkZ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 22, 2021

Jose Mourinho blasts Bruno Fernandes for poor outings

Jose Mourinho has accused the Man United midfielder of not living up to his potential and fulling his talent as he continues to deal with a difficult start to Euro 2020. Despite starting both the matches against Hungary and Germany, Bruno Fernandes has looked like a shadow of himself with the 26-year-old attacker managing just one shot on target in the European Championship so far. Portuguese head coach Fernando Santos had also decided to pull Fernandes off around the hour mark and replace him during their 4-2 loss against Germany last week.

Mourinho has gone on to claim how Fernandes has not been able to replicate his form at Manchester United with the national team despite having "incredible potential" as the Portugal national football team looks to defend their title. He feels that Fernandes is not showing the abilities he possesses which are on display at Man Utd, adding how he needs to replicate them on the pitch whenever he plays for the country too.

Speaking with talkSPORT, the AS Roma manager was quoted saying that Portugal at their highest level can beat anyone. However, Mourinho was quick to add that for Portugal to win, they need to play with 11 players, which does not seem to be the case. He went on to claim that Bruno Fernandes was on the pitch in the last two matches but “not playing”.

The 58-year-old tactician revealed how Bruno can pass, score, get penalties, score penalties, score free kicks and has a lot to give to the Portugal national football team. However, he elaborated by stating that in reality, and in the previous two matches, Bruno was not there.

Mourinho continued by saying that Portugal had fantastic attacking players in Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota and that they need that connection to win. Mourinho concluded by saying how he is hopeful to see Bruno turn up against France because he is a player with "incredible potential".

Portugal vs France Prediction

Portugal will head into the final group stage match after a 4-2 thrashing at the hands of Germany in their previous outing. Fernando Santos' men will be eager to bounce back to winning ways but face tough opposition in the form of 2018 World Cup winners France. We expect the 2016 Euro winners to play out a draw and split points as both teams look likely to cancel each other out during the course of this match.

Prediction- Portugal 1-1 France

Image Source: Bruno Fernandes, Jose Mourinho/ Instagram