Bruno Fernandes, De Gea, Rashford Bromance Leaves Man United Fans In Splits; Watch

Manchester United are enjoying some good run of form and have a real chance of ending their silverware drought this season having made it to the Europa League semi-final. The Red Devils have virtually qualified for the Champions League next season, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has managed to generate a real camaraderie in the playing squad. That brotherly love was on full display following Manchester United's win over Granada on Thursday night.

Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, De Gea enjoy some friendly banter on social media, leave fans in splits

Bruno Fernandes has highlighted the Red Devils' team spirit with his latest social media posts about Juan Mata following the Spaniard's return to action. The veteran returned to action for the first time since the passing of his mother and played the final 20 minutes against Granada, receiving the armband from Fernandes. Mata looked at his very best despite his lack of game time and was involved in what turned out to be a Jesus Vallejo own goal in the dying minutes of the game. Following the game, Bruno took to social media to lavish praise on Mata, sharing a picture of them, captioning, "What a real Bromance looks like".

What a real Bromance looks like @juanmata8 ðŸ˜‚ ðŸ¤œðŸ¼ðŸ¤›ðŸ¼



Off to the semi-finals ðŸš€ðŸ‘¹ #mufc pic.twitter.com/b01T23pcGO — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) April 15, 2021

Marcus Rashford, who has carried the burden of the Man United attack alongside Fernandes, was quick to chip in with some tongue-in-cheek humour and did his very best to spice up a dressing room debate. Rashford tweeted a picture of goalkeeper David de Gea and Juan Mata locked in an embrace, suggesting that the two Spaniards were a better duo for "bromance". Fernandes quickly jumped onto a rescue act, suggesting that the goalkeeper was part of the "Iberian Bromance", while also sent some love to Rashford with a picture of them celebrating a goal against Brighton & Hove Albion at the start of the season.

Erm @D_DeGea not sure how you feel about this ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/NS86wsDGJZ — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) April 16, 2021

@D_DeGea don’t feel left out, you’re also part of the Iberian Bromance ðŸ˜‚@MarcusRashford sending some love to you too ðŸ‘ŠðŸ¼ðŸ‘¬âš½ï¸ pic.twitter.com/0SPEyhd5En — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) April 16, 2021

Marcus Rashford injury update

Marcus Rashford has had his fair share of injury problems this season but the England international has been influential in Manchester United climbing to second in the Premier League table. The 23-year-old sat out of the second leg against Granada with an injury but is expected to return to playing XI for the weekend when they face off against Burnley. Rashford already has a shoulder issue and is delicately handling his body, with a string of knocks. The Athletic reports that Rashford and Solskjaer have had an open dialogue regarding the same and are managing his fitness and game time accordingly. The academy graduate has scored more than 20 goals for the second consecutive campaign, making him the first player since Wayne Rooney to do so.

