Bruno Fernandes Has More Goal Contributions Than Any Other PL Player In All Competitions

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has been in scintillating form since joining the Red Devils in January 2020. The 26-year-old midfielder has established himself as a vital cog in the Manchester United set up and has been one of the best players to feature in the Premier League in recent times. The Portuguese international was once again a crucial part of Man United's attack as the Red Devils registered a massive 6-2 win over AS Roma in the first leg of their Europa League semi-finals.

Bruno Fernandes had a solid impact on the team as he was scoring goals for fun and providing match-winning assists to his teammates in their Thursday night Europa League clash. He opened the scoring for Manchester United with a fantastic finish off Pogba's ball, chipping the goalkeeper to hand the Red Devils a crucial lead within the first 10 minutes of the game. While Cavani's heroics cancelled out AS Roma's half-time lead, it was the Portuguese attacker once again who scored from the spot as United scored their fourth goal and put the game to bed. Apart from Fernandes, Edinson Cavani also helped himself to a brace while Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood also got on the scoresheet to help United end the first leg at Old Trafford with a massive lead in their favour.

Man United vs Roma Highlights

Bruno Fernandes record

The 26-year-old ended the match with two goals and two assists to his name. The Bruno Fernandes stats in the ongoing season reveal that the midfielder has scored over 26 goals while providing 16 assists in over 50 games this season. The numbers are pretty jaw-dropping as Bruno Fernandes has singlehandedly registered 42 goals contributions for Manchester United this season.

However, the focus for Bruno Fernandes will now be on the team's progress as the Red Devils prepare to hunt for European glory. The Manchester United schedule will see the Red Devils play the second leg of their Europa League semi-final in Italy next Thursday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have a tough fixture sandwiched between their Europa League matches as the Reds hosts reigning Premier League winners Liverpool on Sunday. With silverware being something that the Red Devils are in a dire need of at the moment and Man City most likely to run away with the Premier League title, United are expected to go all out for Europa League and end the season with a trophy to their name.