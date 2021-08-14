Bruno Fernandes' Hat-trick Helps Manchester United Destroy Leeds 5-1; Pogba Gets 4 Assists

Manchester United thrash Leeds United 5-1 in the opening game of their Premier League campaign thanks to a Bruno Fernandes hat-trick and four assists by Paul Pogba. The other two goals were scored by Mason Greenwood and Fred respectively. Meanwhile, Luke Ayling scored the only consolation goal for Leeds.

Manchester United vs Leeds match review

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring in the 30th minute after Paul Pogba released him with a through ball. However, Leeds responded just after half-time as Luke Ayling scored a stunner in the 48th minute when he rocketed a shot past David de Gea into the far corner. The excitement of levelling the score was short-lived for Leeds as the duo of Fernandes and Pogba made them pay.

Mason Greenwood restored Manchester United's lead in the 52nd minute after he was released by Pogba down the left flank. Greenwood made no mistake with the finish as he fired his shot past Meslier into the bottom right corner. Just two minutes later, Fernandes made it 3-1 with another assist from Pogba.

Bruno Fernandes hat-trick demolishes Leeds United

Bruno Fernandes' fantastic hat-trick helped Manchester United demolish Leeds United. The Portuguese playmaker scored his third goal in the 60th minute as the Leeds defence were once again in a disarray at the back. Fernandes was found by Victor Lindelof, who launched a simple ball over the top. The 26-year old then made no mistake with the finish as he hit a shot over Meslier into the back of the net.

However, Fernandes' hat-trick was not the end of Leeds' miseries. Fred scored the fifth goal for Manchester United in the 68th minute as he smacked a shot past Meslier from close range. Fred's goal helped Pogba make it four assists in the game.

Fernandes' hat-trick is the tenth hat-trick in the PL's opening week

Bruno Fernandes' outstanding hat-trick against Leeds United is the tenth hat-trick scored on the opening weekend of the Premier League. Due to his three goals, Leeds become the first club to concede two hat-tricks. The last hat-trick they suffered was at the hands of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah last year.