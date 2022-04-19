Bruno Fernandes Involved In Car Crash Ahead Of Liverpool Vs Man United, Escapes Unhurt

Manchester United footballer Bruno Fernandes is understood to have been involved in a minor car crash on Monday. According to reports, Fernandes escaped the car accident with no serious injuries and is expected to feature in United's next match against Liverpool on Tuesday.

The accident is believed to have taken place near United's Carrington training base. Reports suggest that the 27-year-old was driving his £90,000 Porsche car at the time of the incident.

'He was okay'

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has revealed that Fernandes is fine and was training with the team after the accident on Monday. Rangnick stated that the accident happened while Fernandes was on the way to United's training ground in Carrington. The German said that Fernandes was okay when he trained with the team, which means that he will be available for selection for Tuesday's Premier League clash against Liverpool.

"Yes, he was training with the team. The accident happened on the way to Carrington. But as far as I know, nobody was injured. He trained with the team and he was okay and that's why I think he will also be okay for tomorrow," Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick was quoted as saying in his pre-match press conference.

Fernandes played 90 minutes during United's Saturday night clash against Norwich City. The match that took place at Old Trafford was won 3-2 by the home side. The midfielder from Portugal has been a crucial part of United since joining the side in January 2020. He has played a total of 81 matches for United and has scored 35 goals.

Image: AP