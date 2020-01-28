Bruno Fernandes Is A Perfect Fit For Manchester United's Midfield: Paul Merson

Former football player Paul Merson is of the opinion that Bruno Fernandes is a perfect fit for Manchester United. Solskjaer has been desperate to bolster United's midfield and Fernandes was the club's top transfer target in the January transfer window. According to reports, the Red Devils have made a bid worth 42.5 million pounds but Sporting CP want an upfront fee of about 50 million pounds.

Merson talked about how City overpowered the Red Devils in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg with a 3-1 win and are favourites to progress into the final of the tournament ahead of their second-leg match against Solskjaer's team. He further added that with Bruno's addition to United's midfield, the team will have a greater chance of putting in more consistent performances.

Manchester United submit an improved bid

Manchester United’s efforts to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes has received a major boost. The club has reportedly submitted an improved bid to acquire the player. Recently, there were reports of a communication breakdown between the two sides due to disagreements over the transfer fee. However, United are desperate to reinforce their squad in the transfer window. They would not give up easily on signing their target.

According to an earlier Sky Sports report, the deal for Bruno Fernandes was stuck as the two clubs failed to agree on a fee for the midfielder. However, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to add further depth to the squad after the unavailability of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay due to their respective injuries.

Manchester United had earlier offered an amount of £42 million but Sporting Lisbon did not wish to negotiate unless the amount hovered around the £55-million mark. According to recent reports, United have prepared an improved offer amounting to £46.5 million to convince Sporting Lisbon.

The winter transfer window ends on Friday, January 31, 2020. United are optimistic that they would be able to complete the player’s signing before the deadline. Solskjaer would not want to give up on a player who has netted 15 goals along with 14 assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.

(with inputs from agencies)