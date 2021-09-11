Bruno Fernandes Makes Huge Statement On Playing With Ronaldo As Duo Fire Man Utd To Win

With Cristiano Ronaldo making his sensational return to Manchester United, many feared that Bruno Fernandes may lose his talismanic influence on the game. While the five-time Ballon d'Or winner may be more prominent during matches, Fernandes insisted that the 4-1 win against Newcastle United proved that there is no doubt that the two can play alongside each other. Ronaldo scored a brace in the match, with Fernandes scoring a beauty to ensure the three points for the Red Devils.

Bruno Fernandes says 'there was never any doubt' Ronaldo and he could play together

Bruno Fernandes insists that the players are delighted to have a player of Cristiano Ronaldo's calibre at Manchester United. While speaking during his post-match interview, Fernandes said, "Everyone knows what Cristiano brought to this club and to the world of football. However, the most important as Cristiano would say is the team performance."

🗣"That was never in doubt."



Bruno Fernandes answers whether today proved that himself and Cristiano Ronaldo can both play for Manchester United pic.twitter.com/9LYqjYZSI5 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 11, 2021

On being asked whether he and Ronaldo can play alongside each other, he said that there was absolutely no doubt. "Of course! That was never in doubt. Good players can always be put together and play well."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes 'big players can always play together'

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reiterated Bruno Fernandes' view as he has was not surprised to see the two Portuguese international teammates play well together. Speaking during his post-match interview, he said, "Big players can always play together. They have such a mutual respect for each other. They also play for the national team together, so we will look to build that partnership."

🗣"Good players can always play together you know."



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has no doubts to whether Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes can both play for Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/BGv9BvmMzd — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 11, 2021

Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United had an almost perfect game

After Manchester United's win over Newcastle United, Bruno Fernandes said that his side had an 'almost perfect' performance. While speaking at his post-match interview, the Portuguese international said, "It was almost perfect. If we don't concede a goal, it would be perfect." He added that they were anyways very happy as the performance was good and they scored multiple goals. Manchester United ran riot on Newcastle United as they scored four goals with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a brace, Bruno Fernandes scoring one and Jesse Lingard rounding up an excellent performance with a goal.