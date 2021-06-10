Bruno Fernandes Raises Portuguese Expectations With 2 Goals, 1 Assist Before Euro 2020

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes shows no signs of slowing down as he has carried on his terrific club form to his national team. The Portuguese international scored a staggering 28 goals for Manchester United last season and has now doubled his international goalscoring tally in just one match, having scored just two goals for Portugal prior to the game on Wednesday night. Fernandes scored a brace against Israel to help Portugal win 4-0. Here is a look at the Bruno Fernandes Portugal career as the Manchester United midfielder raised expectations going into the Euro 2020 tournament.

Bruno Fernandes Portugal career: Bruno Fernandes stats get a boost against Israel in friendly

Coming into the international friendly game against Israel on Wednesday, Bruno Fernandes did not have the best of stats for Portugal. In 28 games, the Manchester United midfielder had scored just two goals and fours assists. However, a brace and an assist against Israel just a week before the Euro 2020 tournament has undoubtedly increased expectations of him. The Euro 2020 date is Friday, June 11 to Sunday, July 11 this year.

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring against Israel in the 42nd minute by slotting the ball low in the net with one touch after Cancelo found him from the right flank. The Manchester United midfielder then turned provider for Portugal's second two minutes later as he found Cristiano Ronaldo, who went for power rather than placement and hit the ball in the back of the net. Fernando Santos' side eventually got the third goal in the 86th minute thanks to a moment of brilliance from Cancelo before Fernandes scored a fourth in stoppage time. Fernandes' fourth goal was perhaps the best of the lot as he unleashed a shot from outside the box which rocketed into the top corner, giving the keeper no chance to save it.

Portugal schedule for Euro 2020: Bruno Fernandes & co. set to face a difficult title defence

The Portugal schedule for Euro 2020 is perhaps one of the most difficult as the defending European Champions will face still competition in Group F, which has been deemed as the 'group of death.' Portugal begin their title defence against Hungary in Budapest on June 15 before facing Germany in Munich on June 19. Bruno Fernandes & co. will then face Euro 2016 finalists and 2018 World Cup winners France in Budapest on June 23.

Portugal Euro 2020 squad

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes, Rui Patricio, Rui Silva.

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Nelson Semedo, Jose Fonte, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro.

Midfielders: Danilo Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Moutinho, Renato Sanches, Sergio Oliveira, William Carvalho.

Forwards: Pedro Goncalves, Andre Silva, Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Jota, Goncalo Guedes, Joao Felix, Rafa Silva.