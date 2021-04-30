Bruno Fernandes' Rant On 'great Players' Meant For Manchester United Teammate Paul Pogba?

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes seemed to be a happy man after his team's impressive 6-2 win over Roma during the first leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final match in their own backyard i.e. Old Trafford on Thursday.

However, the Portuguese midfielder who had scored a brace does not want his teammates to settle for anything less than consistency and that too on a regular basis.

'For me, big players perform all season': Bruno Fernandes

“It was a delight to play (on team-work) but the big players perform all season and not in the big games. It’s easy when we score against the big teams like Roma, but for me big players perform all season. We’re doing really well, we’re growing as a team and that’s the most important. You talk about really good players, but if you don’t have the players that work hard, we work hard upfront to recover the ball and that is really important," said Fernandes while speaking to MUTV, answering a question that also comprised a mention of Paul Pogba whose consistency has repeatedly come under question. Fernandes' response carried more than a hint of being directed at specific people. He is known for being extremely demanding of his teammates.

At the same time, the star midfielder also mentioned he and his team must ensure that they do not get carried by this impressive win as they still have some unfinished business in the second leg in order to qualify for the tournament-decider at Stadion Energa GdaÅ„sk on May 26.

“Everyone knows if football anything can happen, if we don’t go with the focus and mentality to win the game then we won’t go through. We have to go there with the same mentality as today, try and win the game and go to the final with another victory", he added.

Man United decimate Roma at Old Trafford

Coming back to the first leg of the recently-concluded semi-final match-up, the 'Red Devils' seemed to be a force to reckon with as they recovered quickly despite having conceded two goals in the first half itself.

It was Bruno Fernades who broke the deadlock in the ninth minute and scored his second goal of the game in the 71st minute courtesy of a penalty. Apart from Fernandes, Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani also scored a brace (48' & 64') and then Frenchman Paul Pogba as well as Englishman Mason Greenwood succeeded in finding the back of the net in the 75th, and, 86th minutes respectively.

For Roma, Italian midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, and, Bosnian striker Edin DÅ¾eko scored one goal apiece. In the other semi-final, Arsenal lost 2-1 at Villareal.

The focus now shifts towards the second leg of the semi-final that will be played next Thursday. Man U will be hoping to edge past the Italian football club once again and book a final berth. United are in dire need of major silverware at the moment. They were knocked out from the UEFA Champions League back in December and their chances of winning this year's Premier League look bleak as well as there is a deficit of 10 points between them (67) and their local rivals Manchester City (77).

United might be playing a catch-up game in EPL at the moment but it remains to be seen whether there will be a revival in their fortunes as the English football league winds down.

(Image Courtesy: @ManUtd/Twitter)