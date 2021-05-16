Bruno Fernandes Recalls His Meeting With Sir Alex Ferguson, Says Has Only One 'regret'

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes revealed that he has never had a chance to speak to legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Fernandes has been one of the main stars for Man United ever since joining the club in 2020. The midfielder had made the switch from Sporting CP to Manchester United.

'One of my biggest regrets': Bruno Ferguson

"So, that is one of my biggest regrets in the club until now. I met Sir Alex Ferguson already but never had the chance to speak with him like I would like to do. I think everyone who watched Manchester United in the past remembers Sir Alex," Fernandes told Inside United, as reported by Goal.com.

"That is true for me, growing up and seeing the club, being a fan of the club, and seeing the development of the team. I would like to have a conversation with him and understand, from his point of view, what he thinks about me and what I can improve or still improve in my game to be better," he added.

Bruno Fernandes in EPL 2020/21

The Portuguese sensation has managed to score 40 goals for the club so far, including 28 in the ongoing 2020-21 season. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old also has 25 assists to his name.

Manchester United in this edition's Premier League

The 'Red Devils' are at the second spot in the ongoing Premier League table with 20 wins from 36 matches and 70 points in their tally. However, they will finish as the second-best side of this year's competition as their local rivals Manchester City have already secured the EPL title. Both teams are separated from each other by a massive lead of 13 points with only two more matches left this season.

Man City won their third Premier League title in four seasons after Man United's 1-2 loss at the hands of Leicester City last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the 13-time Premier League champions will get an opportunity to win a major silverware for the first time since 2017 when they lock horns with the Spanish club Villarreal CF in the UEFA Europa League final on May 26 at Poland's PGE Arena Gdańsk.

Alex Ferguson's legacy & how he changed Man United's fortunes?

Manchester United appointed Sir Alex Ferguson as the club’s permanent manager on November 7, 1986. The Scott led Aberdeen to 3 League titles and a European Cup Winners’ Cup before becoming Manchester United’s man in charge. Regarded as one of the greatest managers of all time, Sir Alex spent 26 years as manager of the Red Devils before retiring at the end of 2012-13 season.

Under Sir Alex Ferguson’s tenure as manager, Manchester United achieved enviable success, making them one of the biggest clubs in world football. He won 38 trophies at the club including 13 Premier League Titles, 5 FA Cups, and 2 Champions League titles. The manager was knighted in 1999 after United won the treble after defeating Bayern Munich in stoppage time.

Sir Alex retired in 2013 and became Manchester United’s director and ambassador. Ferguson has 8 published works, with Leading: Lessons in leadership from the legendary Manchester United manager with Micheal Moritz written in 2015 being his latest work. He has managed a total of 2,155 games and has won a staggering 1253 games, drawing 490 while losing only 412. Ferguson was named among the top 10 influential coaches by UEFA since its inception in 1954.

(With ANI Inputs)